Octave Named A Leader In Both EAM And Digital Worker Technologies Marketmap By ARC Advisory Group

Recognition in both MarketMaps reflects a single strength: Octave connects information about an asset to the frontline workers who operate and maintain it. ARC Advisory Group, an industrial technology research and advisory firm, has recognized Octave's technology for more than 12 years.

“Octave is well-positioned in the EAM market because it combines deep industrial expertise with a broader view of the asset lifecycle. Its ability to connect enterprise asset management with engineering, operational and risk intelligence gives asset-intensive organizations an opportunity to improve reliability, productivity and decision-making across the Design, Build, Operate and Protect lifecycle. That breadth is also reflected in ARC's Digital Worker Technologies for Manufacturing MarketMap, where Octave is positioned as a Leader, demonstrating the company's ability to extend intelligence beyond asset management to the frontline workforce and help industrial organizations connect people, processes and information at the point of work,” said Inderpreet Shoker, director of research, ARC Advisory Group.

The MarketMap for Enterprise Asset Management report recognized Octave Attune EAM for its scalability, predictive analytics and integration with complex industrial systems. Octave's enterprise asset management software manages 50 million assets and an estimated 500 million work orders annually. In classifying Octave as a Transformation Pioneer, ARC pointed to Octave's combined portfolio of EAM, asset performance management, geospatial and digital twin software.

In its Digital Worker Technologies for Manufacturing MarketMap, ARC recognized Octave Tempo Operating Procedures for connecting digital twin and industrial data platforms and turning that data into practical tools for frontline workers. Octave builds its digital worker tools for mission-critical operations, and ARC found them“best suited for large, complex and regulated environments where deep contextualization of engineering and operational data is critical.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Jerry Felts, Global Communications Manager, Octave, +1 256.730.3074, ...

About Octave

Octave provides software that helps organizations make better decisions at every stage of the asset lifecycle – Design, Build, Operate and Protect – for facilities and infrastructure where safety and reliability come first.

Turning complex operational data into actionable intelligence, Octave connects expertise, real-world conditions and enterprise-scale insight to improve performance, resilience and incident response where it matters most.

Octave has approximately 7,200 employees in 45 countries. Learn more at octave.com and follow us on LinkedIn.