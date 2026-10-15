The Mortgage Shop Surpasses $500 Million In DSCR Financing For Real Estate Investors Nationwide

Investor-focused broker reports $130 million in DSCR loans in the past 12 months as more investors qualify on rental cash flow instead of personal income.

SEVIERVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Mortgage Shop, one of the top mortgage brokers specializing in financing for real estate investors, today announced it has originated approximately $500 million in DSCR loans since inception, including roughly $130 million over the past 12 months.

The company is licensed to arrange DSCR financing in 45 states and said the milestone reflects growing investor demand for loans that are evaluated and underwritten based on a property's rental income, rather than a borrower's personal income or tax returns.

The company closes DSCR loans in an average of 30 days, offers financing up to 80% loan-to-value (LTV) ratios, loan amounts start at $150,000 and allows investors to file title deeds in the name of an LLC. The majority of the company's DSCR loans are used to finance short-term rental properties, a segment the company says it understands from both sides of the transaction.

"Most brokers offer DSCR as an add-on to their regular product offering," said Brenna M. Carles of The Mortgage Shop. "We built our entire company around it. When an investor calls about a short-term rental property in Gatlinburg or a four-unit building in Dallas, they're talking to someone who owns the rental property, not someone who's just reading the requirements off a screen."

The DSCR loan program allows real estate investors to qualify for a loan based on a property's rental income, rather than personal income, tax returns or employment history. The Mortgage Shop arranges DSCR financing for purchase, refinancing, and cash-out transactions for both short-term and long-term rental properties; it's also possible to close the deal in the name of an LLC, and in most DSCR scenarios, there's no limit to the number of properties financed. More information about the DSCR loan program is available on the company's website.

The demand for cash flow-based financing has increased as more investors build their portfolios around short-term and long-term rental properties, and more self-employed and multi-property borrowers are finding that conventional income documentation is increasingly working against them, rather than helping them.

"We see it every week: the borrower who owns three profitable rental properties but can't get a loan on paper because their tax returns are set up to deduct expenses, not calculate the debt-to-income ratio. Instead, the DSCR looks at the property itself, and it's often the difference between a deal closing and a deal falling through," said Lloyd Moua of The Mortgage Shop.

Real estate investors interested in a DSCR mortgage program can learn more at dscr-loan/ or by calling (800) 816-7982.

About The Mortgage Shop, LLC

The Mortgage Shop, LLC is a mortgage broker based in Sevierville, Tennessee, specializing in financing for real estate investors, including DSCR loans, bank statement loans and investment property loans. The company is licensed in 45 states (NMLS #2176469) and arranges full-doc and non-QM financing for purchase, refinance and cash-out transactions on primary, second-home and investment properties. The Mortgage Shop is an Equal Housing Broker.

Brenna M. Carles

The Mortgage Shop, LLC

+1 800-816-7982

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The Mortgage Shop Surpasses $500 Million in DSCR Financing for Real Estate Investors Nationwide News Provided By The Mortgage Shop October 15, 2026, 12:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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