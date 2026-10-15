NGT Disposes Of Khari River Sand Mining Case After Reviewing Compliance

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 15 (IANS) The Central Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Bhopal, has disposed of a case concerning alleged irregularities in sand mining in the Khari River near Gulgaon village in Rajasthan, after taking note of subsequent compliance reports that found no continuing violations.

However, the Tribunal has directed the authorities to ensure strict adherence to environmental guidelines and continued monitoring of plantation activities in the mining area.

The Bench, comprising Judicial Member Justice Sheo Kumar Singh and Expert Member Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi, passed the order on October 14, in Original Application No. 74/2026 (CZ), Neeraj Choudhary v. State of Rajasthan & Ors.

The application, initially registered as O.A. No. 1145/2024 before the NGT's Principal Bench, raised concerns over alleged mining beyond the permitted lease area and depth, obstruction of the river's natural flow, damage to riverbank vegetation, and irregularities in the transportation and storage of mined sand.

A Joint Committee constituted under the Tribunal's earlier directions inspected the site on January 3, 2025, and reported several environmental compliance concerns. These included the absence of boundary pillars at the time of inspection, mining pits measuring approximately 1.5 metres at some locations and up to 2.3 metres at others, inadequate dust-control measures, transportation of sand in uncovered vehicles, deficiencies in plantation compliance, and large stones obstructing the riverbed near Gulgaon.

The committee also found that certain conditions imposed by the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) under its Consent to Operate, relating to plantation, control of fugitive emissions and preservation of the river's natural flow, were not being complied with at the time of inspection.

Separately, the Mining Department had imposed a penalty of ₹13,09,735 in February 2024 following irregularities in sand stocks identified at three storage points.

During subsequent proceedings, the state authorities informed the Tribunal that the stones obstructing the river's flow had been removed. Inspection reports from December 2025 and February 2026 reportedly found no continuing obstruction or violations.

The RSPCB's compliance report dated March 10, 2026, also stated that inspections conducted on December 31, 2025, and February 11, 2026, had found the mining lease compliant.

Taking note of these subsequent reports, the Tribunal observed that no violation was currently evident and that the project proponent possessed valid Environmental Clearance and the requisite pollution-control consents.

It accordingly concluded that no further action by the Tribunal was required in the matter and disposed of the application along with any pending interlocutory applications.

While disposing of the case, the Tribunal emphasised the need for continued compliance with environmental safeguards. It directed the respondents to strictly follow the applicable directions of the Supreme Court of India concerning sand mining, including relevant recommendations of the Central Empowered Committee, as well as the directions of the Rajasthan High Court at Jaipur.

The Tribunal also directed compliance with the Sustainable Sand Mining Management Guidelines, 2016, and the Enforcement and Monitoring Guidelines for Sand Mining, 2020.

Further, the RSPCB has been instructed to periodically monitor plantation within the mining area, assess the survival of planted trees, and ensure that any deficiencies or instances of non-compliance are addressed through appropriate remedial measures.

The order underscores that the disposal of the case does not diminish the importance of sustained environmental monitoring and compliance with statutory requirements and judicial directions governing sand mining.