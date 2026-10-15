Global South Video News Awards Return For Second Edition
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 15 October 2026 – The Global South Video News Awards will return for a second edition, recognising outstanding video journalism and the people capturing some of the most important stories from across the Global South. Organised by Viory, the video news agency of the Global South, the awards invite video journalists to submit their work across four categories, with entries open until 20 October 2026. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Created to give greater recognition to the journalists behind the camera, the awards celebrate the skill, judgement and courage required to capture stories as they unfold. They aim to give outstanding visual journalism, and the people responsible for it, greater international visibility. Journalists can submit their work across four categories, with AED 12,000 awarded to the winner of each:
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Best Camerawork: Honours camerawork that combines technical skill with strong composition, framing, light, shadow, colour, and atmosphere.
Most Creative Shot: Rewards original and unexpected shots that bring a fresh perspective to a news story.
Exclusive Lens: Celebrates footage no one else obtained – a unique shot capturing a moment or perspective that adds something important to a major story.
Vital Footage Award: Recognises work that brings attention to overlooked and underreported stories or voices and has the potential to change perception.
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