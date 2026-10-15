ART Fertility Clinics Announces 9Th Edition Of ART Fertility Conference In Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) ART Fertility Clinics has announced the 9th edition of the ART Fertility Conference, an international Continuing Medical Education (CME) event dedicated to advancing knowledge and practice in reproductive medicine. The conference will take place on Saturday, 17 October 2026, at The Regal Ballroom, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi. Since its inception in 2015, the annual ART Fertility Conference has brought together leading names from across reproductive medicine, providing physicians and fertility professionals with access to current research, emerging Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) and new approaches to infertility treatment. The conference has established itself as an important platform for experts at the forefront of their respective fields to share knowledge, discuss developments and address key topics shaping the industry at large, making it a valuable event for professionals across the IVF and fertility ecosystem. The 2026 edition will continue this focus under the theme “Science Assisting Nature,” bringing together clinicians, embryologists, scientists and healthcare professionals to explore developments shaping the future of reproductive medicine. The full-day CME-accredited programme will feature international IVF specialists, healthcare organisations and experts active in the development of new techniques in reproductive medicine. Sessions will focus on clinical advancements and research in ART, personalised treatment approaches, complex infertility cases and region-specific challenges in fertility care. The programme will also provide opportunities for participants to examine successful case studies, exchange clinical experiences and build professional networks with peers and leading specialists from across the field. “The ART Fertility Conference has grown into an important forum for knowledge exchange and collaboration within reproductive medicine,” said Prof. Dr. Human Fatemi, Group Medical Director, ART Fertility Clinics.“Our 2026 programme reflects the pace at which fertility science and technology are evolving, while keeping the focus firmly on translating knowledge into meaningful clinical practice. By bringing together experts from different disciplines and regions, we aim to encourage dialogue, share experience and support continued improvements in patient care.” The conference is designed for the wider IVF team, including obstetricians, gynaecologists, urologists, infertility specialists, embryologists, counsellors, laboratory personnel, nurses and trainees . Registration for the 9th ART Fertility Conference is now open, with healthcare professionals invited to participate in a programme focused on advancing clinical knowledge, collaboration and innovation in reproductive medicine. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment