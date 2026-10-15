Mysuru Dasara 2026 Food Guide: 7 Traditional Karnataka Dishes To Savour

Planning a food trail during Mysuru Dasara 2026? Explore seven Karnataka favourites, from Mysore Pak and Mysuru palav to bisi bele bath, ragi mudde and Maddur vada, along with contemporary twists on local classics.

Mysuru Dasara is an opportunity to experience Karnataka's rich culinary heritage, from iconic sweets to comforting rice dishes and local snacks.

If you are visiting the city during the festivities, here are seven traditional dishes to add to your food trail.

Inspired by the traditional Mysore Pak, this contemporary creation brings together the familiar flavours of the iconic sweet with jasmine cream and citrus notes.

Where to explore: World of Mysore Pak for the traditional sweet, or Neon Castle for its modern interpretation.

A hearty Karnataka preparation of rice, lentils, vegetables and spices, bisi bele bath is traditionally served hot, often with a drizzle of ghee and crunchy accompaniments.

Made from finger millet flour, ragi mudde is a staple in many Karnataka homes. It is commonly eaten with saaru or other flavourful gravies.

Inspired by Hanumanthu Palav's traditional wood-fire cooking and iconic palav, this dish offers Neon Castle's interpretation of a Mysuru favourite, pairing roast lamb with sherva foam.

Where to explore: Hanumanthu Palav for its signature palav, or Neon Castle for the contemporary version.

This crisp dosa is filled with spiced potato masala and often layered with red chutney. It is typically served with coconut chutney and sambar.

Crisp on the outside and packed with onion flavour, Maddur vada originated in the town of Maddur. It is a popular snack for travellers on the Bengaluru-Mysuru route.

Golden and crisp on the outside and soft inside, Mysore bonda is a popular snack usually served with coconut chutney.

From traditional sweets and beloved local dishes to contemporary interpretations, Mysuru's food scene offers another way to experience Karnataka's culinary heritage during Dasara.