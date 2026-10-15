Frankfurt Airport Faces Jet Fuel Supply Constraints
(MENAFN) Frankfurt Airport is experiencing tight supplies of aviation fuel, prompting Lufthansa to introduce precautionary measures that include carrying additional fuel on selected flights bound for the German airport.
Lufthansa attributed part of the supply pressure to reduced capacity in the pipeline network serving Germany’s largest airport, according to reports and statements from the companies involved.
Airport operator Fraport confirmed that scheduled maintenance is taking place on a pipeline used to transport jet fuel to the airport. However, the company said alternative delivery routes and adequate storage facilities would prevent the work from disrupting airport operations.
“The airport’s operations will therefore not be affected,” Fraport said.
Reports have also pointed to low water levels in the Rhine River as a possible contributing factor. Reduced water levels can limit the amount of cargo tankers are able to carry, potentially affecting the transportation of fuel supplies.
In response, Lufthansa has adopted measures intended to maintain reliable flight schedules and reduce its dependence on refueling at Frankfurt. Under the approach, known as “tankering,” aircraft take on extra fuel at an earlier departure point before flying to the airport.
The measure initially focuses on short- and medium-haul services, although long-haul flights are increasingly being included as the airline adjusts its operations to the supply situation.
Guidelines for aircraft in the Airbus A320 family reportedly permit up to eight metric tons of additional fuel under the relevant arrangements. Flight planners must also ensure that the extra weight does not require reductions in passenger numbers or cargo loads.
Lufthansa said the precautions are designed to preserve the reliability of its flight operations while supply conditions remain uncertain. The measures will stay in place until further notice, with adjustments made as circumstances develop.
Although Fraport has said the pipeline maintenance is not expected to affect airport operations, Lufthansa’s decision to carry additional fuel reflects the need to manage supply constraints and maintain operational flexibility.
Lufthansa attributed part of the supply pressure to reduced capacity in the pipeline network serving Germany’s largest airport, according to reports and statements from the companies involved.
Airport operator Fraport confirmed that scheduled maintenance is taking place on a pipeline used to transport jet fuel to the airport. However, the company said alternative delivery routes and adequate storage facilities would prevent the work from disrupting airport operations.
“The airport’s operations will therefore not be affected,” Fraport said.
Reports have also pointed to low water levels in the Rhine River as a possible contributing factor. Reduced water levels can limit the amount of cargo tankers are able to carry, potentially affecting the transportation of fuel supplies.
In response, Lufthansa has adopted measures intended to maintain reliable flight schedules and reduce its dependence on refueling at Frankfurt. Under the approach, known as “tankering,” aircraft take on extra fuel at an earlier departure point before flying to the airport.
The measure initially focuses on short- and medium-haul services, although long-haul flights are increasingly being included as the airline adjusts its operations to the supply situation.
Guidelines for aircraft in the Airbus A320 family reportedly permit up to eight metric tons of additional fuel under the relevant arrangements. Flight planners must also ensure that the extra weight does not require reductions in passenger numbers or cargo loads.
Lufthansa said the precautions are designed to preserve the reliability of its flight operations while supply conditions remain uncertain. The measures will stay in place until further notice, with adjustments made as circumstances develop.
Although Fraport has said the pipeline maintenance is not expected to affect airport operations, Lufthansa’s decision to carry additional fuel reflects the need to manage supply constraints and maintain operational flexibility.
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