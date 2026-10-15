Former OpenAI Engineer Faces Recording Device Charges Before Planned Saudi Trip
(MENAFN) A former OpenAI engineer accused of placing a recording device inside the company’s San Francisco office had booked one-way flights to Saudi Arabia for himself and two family members before his arrest, according to newly unsealed US court documents.
Prosecutors said Abdulrahman Alfozan, his wife and another family member were scheduled to travel from San Francisco through Istanbul on Oct. 12. The FBI arrested Alfozan, a 35-year-old Saudi national and US permanent resident, three days before the planned departure.
The flight arrangements were disclosed in an Oct. 8 prosecution motion seeking to keep the criminal complaint, arrest warrant and related records sealed until the arrest had been carried out.
“The defendant has the means – and will have an incentive – to flee the United States sooner if he learns about this case before he is arrested,” Justice Department lawyers wrote.
Alfozan has been charged with using or attempting to use a device to intercept oral communications. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The Justice Department said he had worked as an engineer at OpenAI since July 2025 and was dismissed on the day of his arrest.
According to the criminal complaint, OpenAI employees discovered an audio recorder on Sept. 30 behind a television in an executive conference room. The device was reportedly wrapped in toilet paper and connected to a USB port, while files stored on it appeared to be encrypted.
The room was regularly used for sensitive discussions involving research, product development, commercial opportunities, government relations and corporate strategy.
Investigators alleged that security footage showed Alfozan near the conference room on several occasions, despite his lack of authorization to attend meetings there. Footage recorded on Oct. 5 also appeared to show him looking behind the television, according to the complaint.
Prosecutors further alleged that Alfozan used an internal productivity tool to search for information about office buildings, conference-room capacities, meeting schedules and locations used by company executives and external partners.
The complaint also referred to prompts submitted through a chatbot account associated with Alfozan’s wife. The prompts reportedly concerned ways to build and conceal an audio recorder and access it remotely, including features such as continuous recording, live listening, encrypted storage and Wi-Fi connectivity.
However, the complaint does not accuse his wife of committing a crime or claim that she personally submitted the prompts.
OpenAI security personnel subsequently discovered another similar recording device inside a bag containing Alfozan’s wallet and identification, prosecutors said.
The Justice Department has not publicly established a motive for the alleged conduct. Authorities have also not claimed that Alfozan acted on behalf of the Saudi government or any other foreign entity. The charges do not include espionage or theft of trade secrets.
Alfozan remains in federal custody, with a detention hearing scheduled for Oct. 19, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California.
Prosecutors said Abdulrahman Alfozan, his wife and another family member were scheduled to travel from San Francisco through Istanbul on Oct. 12. The FBI arrested Alfozan, a 35-year-old Saudi national and US permanent resident, three days before the planned departure.
The flight arrangements were disclosed in an Oct. 8 prosecution motion seeking to keep the criminal complaint, arrest warrant and related records sealed until the arrest had been carried out.
“The defendant has the means – and will have an incentive – to flee the United States sooner if he learns about this case before he is arrested,” Justice Department lawyers wrote.
Alfozan has been charged with using or attempting to use a device to intercept oral communications. If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The Justice Department said he had worked as an engineer at OpenAI since July 2025 and was dismissed on the day of his arrest.
According to the criminal complaint, OpenAI employees discovered an audio recorder on Sept. 30 behind a television in an executive conference room. The device was reportedly wrapped in toilet paper and connected to a USB port, while files stored on it appeared to be encrypted.
The room was regularly used for sensitive discussions involving research, product development, commercial opportunities, government relations and corporate strategy.
Investigators alleged that security footage showed Alfozan near the conference room on several occasions, despite his lack of authorization to attend meetings there. Footage recorded on Oct. 5 also appeared to show him looking behind the television, according to the complaint.
Prosecutors further alleged that Alfozan used an internal productivity tool to search for information about office buildings, conference-room capacities, meeting schedules and locations used by company executives and external partners.
The complaint also referred to prompts submitted through a chatbot account associated with Alfozan’s wife. The prompts reportedly concerned ways to build and conceal an audio recorder and access it remotely, including features such as continuous recording, live listening, encrypted storage and Wi-Fi connectivity.
However, the complaint does not accuse his wife of committing a crime or claim that she personally submitted the prompts.
OpenAI security personnel subsequently discovered another similar recording device inside a bag containing Alfozan’s wallet and identification, prosecutors said.
The Justice Department has not publicly established a motive for the alleged conduct. Authorities have also not claimed that Alfozan acted on behalf of the Saudi government or any other foreign entity. The charges do not include espionage or theft of trade secrets.
Alfozan remains in federal custody, with a detention hearing scheduled for Oct. 19, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California.
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