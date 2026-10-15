India Calls for Vigilance After Alleged Plot Against Hindu Temple in Illinois
(MENAFN) India has expressed serious concern over an alleged plan to carry out a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois, calling for increased vigilance and firm action against hate-motivated violence.
Indian authorities said Thursday that a reported threat targeting the Hindu community in the US state was deeply troubling, particularly given allegations of anti-Hindu and racist motives.
A 19-year-old man from Palatine, Illinois, identified as Alexandros Paporakis, was arrested on Sunday evening outside his home following an investigation into threats involving a potential mass shooting at a Hindu temple in the Aurora area, according to reports.
“We are deeply concerned by reports of an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in the Aurora area of Illinois,” the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
“The reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the alleged plot, including references to violence against people of Indian origin, is particularly disturbing,” it said.
The ministry also linked the reported incident to broader concerns about racist hostility and anti-India sentiment in the United States. It said New Delhi had taken note of the measures undertaken by American law enforcement, including the suspect’s arrest and detention and the charges filed against him.
“There is a need for greater vigilance, zero tolerance for hate-motivated violence, and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of the Indian community,” the ministry said.
The statement underscores India’s call for authorities to address threats against religious communities and people of Indian origin, while ensuring that allegations of hate-driven violence are investigated and handled through the appropriate legal process.
Indian authorities said Thursday that a reported threat targeting the Hindu community in the US state was deeply troubling, particularly given allegations of anti-Hindu and racist motives.
A 19-year-old man from Palatine, Illinois, identified as Alexandros Paporakis, was arrested on Sunday evening outside his home following an investigation into threats involving a potential mass shooting at a Hindu temple in the Aurora area, according to reports.
“We are deeply concerned by reports of an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in the Aurora area of Illinois,” the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
“The reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the alleged plot, including references to violence against people of Indian origin, is particularly disturbing,” it said.
The ministry also linked the reported incident to broader concerns about racist hostility and anti-India sentiment in the United States. It said New Delhi had taken note of the measures undertaken by American law enforcement, including the suspect’s arrest and detention and the charges filed against him.
“There is a need for greater vigilance, zero tolerance for hate-motivated violence, and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of the Indian community,” the ministry said.
The statement underscores India’s call for authorities to address threats against religious communities and people of Indian origin, while ensuring that allegations of hate-driven violence are investigated and handled through the appropriate legal process.
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