EU-GCC Summit Postponed Amid Rising Regional Tensions
(MENAFN) The European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council have postponed their second joint summit, which was scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Oct. 24. A new date for the meeting is expected to be announced later.
In a statement released Thursday, the EU underscored the strategic importance of its partnership with the GCC and reaffirmed its commitment to expanding cooperation between the two regional blocs.
The statement also highlighted the importance of preserving the progress made since their inaugural summit in October 2024, as both sides seek to strengthen relations and sustain diplomatic engagement. However, the EU did not provide a reason for postponing the upcoming meeting.
The decision comes amid heightened regional tensions and a series of reported attacks affecting Saudi Arabia. Since Oct. 5, several Saudi airports have come under attack, resulting in 20 deaths and hundreds of injuries, alongside material damage and interruptions to air traffic.
The developments have raised concerns about regional security and the impact of escalating hostilities on transportation and other critical infrastructure.
Saudi Arabia has been leading a military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthi movement since 2015. The group has controlled the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces since 2014.
The postponement leaves the timing of the next EU-GCC summit uncertain, although the European Union has reiterated its intention to continue strengthening ties with Gulf countries.
In a statement released Thursday, the EU underscored the strategic importance of its partnership with the GCC and reaffirmed its commitment to expanding cooperation between the two regional blocs.
The statement also highlighted the importance of preserving the progress made since their inaugural summit in October 2024, as both sides seek to strengthen relations and sustain diplomatic engagement. However, the EU did not provide a reason for postponing the upcoming meeting.
The decision comes amid heightened regional tensions and a series of reported attacks affecting Saudi Arabia. Since Oct. 5, several Saudi airports have come under attack, resulting in 20 deaths and hundreds of injuries, alongside material damage and interruptions to air traffic.
The developments have raised concerns about regional security and the impact of escalating hostilities on transportation and other critical infrastructure.
Saudi Arabia has been leading a military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthi movement since 2015. The group has controlled the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces since 2014.
The postponement leaves the timing of the next EU-GCC summit uncertain, although the European Union has reiterated its intention to continue strengthening ties with Gulf countries.
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