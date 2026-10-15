Swedish Parliament Rejects Andersson as Prime Minister
(MENAFN) Sweden’s parliament voted against appointing Social Democratic leader Magdalena Andersson as prime minister on Thursday, leaving the country’s efforts to form a new government unresolved.
The vote ended with 99 lawmakers supporting Andersson’s appointment and 248 opposing it, according to reports.
“Since more than half of the members of parliament have voted no, the chamber has rejected the proposal to appoint Magdalena Andersson of the Social Democrats as prime minister,” Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlen said.
It remains uncertain who will next be asked to explore the possibility of assembling a government following the parliamentary decision.
Before the vote, Andersson said on Tuesday that she had been unable to secure an agreement on forming a government after September’s election. However, she maintained that she was prepared to proceed with the parliamentary vote on her nomination.
The election had given Andersson’s center-left bloc a narrow lead, winning 176 seats compared with 173 for the right-wing coalition. Despite that advantage, disagreements over the makeup of the next government have complicated efforts to establish a governing majority.
The vote ended with 99 lawmakers supporting Andersson’s appointment and 248 opposing it, according to reports.
“Since more than half of the members of parliament have voted no, the chamber has rejected the proposal to appoint Magdalena Andersson of the Social Democrats as prime minister,” Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlen said.
It remains uncertain who will next be asked to explore the possibility of assembling a government following the parliamentary decision.
Before the vote, Andersson said on Tuesday that she had been unable to secure an agreement on forming a government after September’s election. However, she maintained that she was prepared to proceed with the parliamentary vote on her nomination.
The election had given Andersson’s center-left bloc a narrow lead, winning 176 seats compared with 173 for the right-wing coalition. Despite that advantage, disagreements over the makeup of the next government have complicated efforts to establish a governing majority.
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