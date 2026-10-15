President Japarov To Visit Armenia After CICA Summit In Baku

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay an official visit to Armenia from October 15-17, following his participation in the 7th CICA summit in Baku, the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan announced.

"President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, at the invitation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, will pay an official visit to the Republic of Armenia from October 15 to 17," the statement said.

As part of the visit, Sadyr Japarov will participate in the World Leaders Summit, which will be held within the framework of the 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity.

Furthermore, the Kyrgyz president will hold bilateral talks with Armenia's senior leadership.

A number of bilateral documents aimed at developing cooperation in various areas are expected to be signed following the visit.

Meanwhile, the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is being held in Baku on October 15 under Azerbaijan's chairmanship. The event brings together heads of state and government, as well as representatives of CICA member states and observer states, international organizations, and partner institutions.

The summit focuses on progress in CICA's transformation process, launched in 2022, the outcomes of Azerbaijan's chairmanship, and prospects for strengthening practical cooperation among member states.