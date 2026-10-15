Uzbekistan, Laos Seek To Expand Trade And Economic Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and expand economic cooperation during a meeting on the sidelines of the 7th Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in Baku on Thursday.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

The leaders focused on elevating Uzbekistan-Laos relations to a new level, according to the Uzbek president's administration.

Priority areas included increasing bilateral trade, developing business ties and advancing joint projects in transportation, logistics, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, tourism and other sectors.

In addition, the presidents emphasized the importance of expanding the legal framework for trade and economic cooperation to facilitate stronger commercial ties between the two countries.

They highlighted opportunities to intensify educational and cultural exchanges as part of broader efforts to strengthen people-to-people contacts.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith also exchanged views on current regional and international issues.

The Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is a multinational forum aimed at promoting peace, security and stability across Asia through dialogue, mutual trust and cooperation. Its 28 member states work together on regional security, economic development, environmental protection, humanitarian issues, and emerging threats.