Azerbaijan Set To Chair CICA For 2026-2028 Term

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan will chair the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) from 2026 through 2028, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

The relevant issue was brought up for discussion and adopted at the 7th Summit of the CICA in Baku on Thursday.

The 7th CICA Summit is being held in Baku under Azerbaijan's chairmanship.

The meeting will review progress since the launch of CICA's transformation in 2022, as well as the achievements of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in strengthening the organization and advancing practical cooperation among member states.

Under the theme“Stronger CICA: Connectivity, Digitalization and Sustainable Growth in Asia,” Azerbaijan has promoted dialogue and results-oriented cooperation during its 2024–2026 chairmanship.

CICA's institutional development is increasingly translating into practical cooperation that links regional priorities with tangible benefits for businesses and communities.