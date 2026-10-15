Lakeland Fire + Safety Awarded Firefighting Glove Contract By South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eagle's Ultimate Glow+ Structural Firefighting Gloves Expected to Equip More than 700 South Yorkshire Firefighters

Product Specified on National NFCC PPE Framework, Providing Procurement Access Across UK Fire & Rescue Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. ("Lakeland Fire + Safety" or "Lakeland") (NASDAQ: LAKE) today announced that its Eagle Technical Products business has been awarded a 3.5-year contract to supply Eagle's Ultimate Glow+ PBI® structural firefighting gloves to South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service in the United Kingdom.

The contract was awarded through the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Authority framework following a wearer trial conducted at South Yorkshire's Breathing Apparatus Instructor Training Centre, where operational personnel assessed the gloves under realistic training conditions, with a particular focus on protection, dexterity, comfort and overall wearer performance. The award is expected to equip more than 700 firefighters. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Eagle's CE European certified Ultimate Glow+ firefighter gloves combine photoluminescent technology with a design focused on dexterity, comfort and control. Designed to support situational awareness in smoke and low-light conditions, the range features an innovative knuckle construction, a silicone-coated Kevlar® palm for grip and abrasion resistance, and three cuff options to suit different wearer requirements.

"This award demonstrates the strength of our product in the environment that matters most: in the hands of firefighters under demanding conditions," said Jim Jenkins, President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Lakeland Industries. "South Yorkshire's selection of Eagle's Ultimate Glow+ followed a rigorous wearer trial focused on protection, dexterity, comfort and overall performance. With the glove also specified on the new national NFCC framework, other UK fire and rescue services now have an established procurement route to the same product, expanding the opportunity well beyond this contract."

Jon Reeves, Business Development Manager at Eagle Technical Products, added, "We are delighted to have secured this contract with South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service. The award follows a successful wearer trial at the BAI Training Centre, where firefighters were able to evaluate the glove in demanding and operationally relevant conditions. This contract reflects the quality and performance of the product, as well as Eagle's ability to support fire and rescue services throughout evaluation, procurement and contract mobilization."

Eagle will work closely with South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service to support mobilization of the contract and ensure a smooth introduction of the gloves to operational personnel.

About Lakeland Fire + Safety

Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. In addition, we provide decontamination, repair and rental services that complement our fire services portfolio. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. Our authorized distributors supply end users across various industries, including integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high-tech electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, including fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mix of end-users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Commonwealth of Independent States ("CIS") Region, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

For more information about Lakeland, please visit the Company's website at .

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains estimates, predictions, opinions, goals and other "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, references to the Company's predictions or expectations of future business or financial performance as well as its goals and objectives for future operations, financial and business trends, business prospects, and management's expectations for earnings, revenues, expenses, inventory levels, capital levels, liquidity levels, or other future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations, including without limitation our plans to deliver comprehensive care, rental and training solutions. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address Lakeland's expectations of sources or uses for capital, or which express the Company's expectation for the future with respect to financial performance or operating strategies, can be identified as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described from time to time in press releases and Forms 8-K, registration statements, quarterly and annual reports and other reports and filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission or made by management. As a result, there can be no assurance that Lakeland's future results will not be materially different from those described herein as "believed," "projected," "planned," "intended," "anticipated," "can," "estimated" or "expected," or other words which reflect the current view of the Company with respect to future events. We caution readers that these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company hereby expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statement is based, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

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MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

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