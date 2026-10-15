Former Nextera Veteran Joins AIB To Lead Public Affairs And Community Engagement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pierre DuBois Brings in Over a Decade of Experience in Government Relations, Community Engagement, Permitting, Corporate Communications and Marketing

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIB Data Centers Inc. (NYSE American: AIB) (“AIB” or the“Company”), a developer of right-sized, 40–90 MW data centers for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing customers, today announced the appointment of Pierre DuBois as Vice President of Public Affairs.

Mr. DuBois will lead AIB's public affairs function across government relations, community engagement, permitting, corporate communications and marketing. He will work closely with the Company's development, construction, power, and commercial teams from site selection through permitting and development.

For any data center projects, local approvals, community engagement and coordination with public stakeholders are critical to advancing sites from development to construction. Bringing these functions in-house gives AIB a dedicated senior leader responsible for aligning that work across the Company's development pipeline.

“Pierre has led community engagement and permitting on over 10GW of energy and data center projects throughout his career,” said Jerry Tang, Chief Executive Officer of AIB Data Centers.“As we grow, we want government and community engagement integrated into our development process from the beginning. Pierre understands how to build those relationships early, communicate effectively with local stakeholders, and help move complex infrastructure projects through the permitting process. Bringing him in-house to AIB allows us to integrate that into our strategy on day one.”

"I believe the way a company engages with a community decides whether a project gets built," said Mr. DuBois. "That means showing up early and staying visible, being transparent about what you're proposing, and helping local officials and neighbors understand what it means for them. It also means staying at the table through the permitting, construction, and operations processes. AIB builds community engagement into how it develops projects from site selection forward, and that's why I joined.”

Mr. DuBois joins AIB from Tigercomm, where he built the firm's data center practice. Prior to Tigercomm, Mr. DuBois supported utility-scale solar, wind and battery storage projects at NextEra Energy Resources and Treaty Oak Clean Energy. He began his career on Capitol Hill in the office of Congresswoman Kay Granger and brings experience across government affairs, community engagement, strategic communications, and permitting for large-scale energy infrastructure projects.

About AIB Data Centers

AIB Data Centers Inc. is a developer and operator of digital infrastructure focused on AI hosting and high-performance computing workloads. The Company's platform combines access to reliable, scalable power resources with modular infrastructure deployment designed to accelerate the development of next-generation compute capacity.

For more information, visit .

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