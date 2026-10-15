Subsea 7 S.A. - Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call Notification
A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be held on Thursday 19 November 2026 at 12:00 UK / 13:00 CET.
From 08:00 CET the results announcement and the presentation to be reviewed during the conference call and webcast will be available on the Subsea7 website:
Conference call registration:
Phone:
Webcast:
Please note that questions can only be submitted from a phone line.
*******************************************************************************
Subsea7 creates sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs.
Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
*******************************************************************************
Contact for investor enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Subsea 7 S.A.
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
...
Attachment
-
SUBC 3Q26 Conference Call
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment