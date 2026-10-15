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Subsea 7 S.A. - Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call Notification


Date: 2026-10-15 08:46:47

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luxembourg – 15 October 2026 – Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will publish its third quarter 2026 results for the period ended 30 September 2026 on Thursday 19 November 2026 at 08:00 CET.

A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be held on Thursday 19 November 2026 at 12:00 UK / 13:00 CET.

From 08:00 CET the results announcement and the presentation to be reviewed during the conference call and webcast will be available on the Subsea7 website:

Conference call registration:

Phone:
Webcast:

Please note that questions can only be submitted from a phone line.

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Subsea7 creates sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

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Contact for investor enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Subsea 7 S.A.
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
...

Attachment

  • SUBC 3Q26 Conference Call

MENAFN15102026004107003653ID1111814446


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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