Subsea 7 S.A. - Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call Notification

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) will publish its third quarter 2026 results for the period ended 30 September 2026 on Thursday 19 November 2026 at 08:00 CET.

A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be held on Thursday 19 November 2026 at 12:00 UK / 13:00 CET.

From 08:00 CET the results announcement and the presentation to be reviewed during the conference call and webcast will be available on the Subsea7 website:

Conference call registration:

Phone:

Webcast:

Please note that questions can only be submitted from a phone line.

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Subsea7 creates sustainable value by delivering the offshore energy transition solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

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Contact for investor enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Head of Investor Relations

Subsea 7 S.A.

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

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SUBC 3Q26 Conference Call