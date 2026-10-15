Aibotics Israeli Partner Ultrobotix Launches Food-Manufacturing Robotics Initiative With Potential For Broader Industrial Deployment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ultrobotix is leading the exploratory initiative, with AIBotics supporting the identification and evaluation of third-party robotic technologies and suppliers

MIAMI and ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIBotics, Inc. (OTCID: AIBT) ("AIBotics" or the "Company") announced today that its Israeli partner, Ultrobotix Ltd. ("Ultrobotix"), has begun working with an Israeli food manufacturer to identify and evaluate suitable humanoid and other robotic technologies for potential applications in food production operations.

Ultrobotix is leading the initiative and is the party working directly with the food manufacturer. AIBotics is not a party to that collaboration. Through its existing relationship with Ultrobotix, AIBotics is expected to support the effort by helping identify potential third-party robotic technologies and suppliers and by assisting in the evaluation of solutions against the manufacturer's operational requirements.

The initiative is intended to explore how robotic technologies may address operational challenges in food manufacturing, particularly labor-intensive production processes and repetitive manual tasks. The manufacturing facility could potentially serve as a pilot site for evaluating robotic systems and assessing their suitability for selected production-line functions currently performed by employees.

Any potential pilot would be subject to further technical assessments and agreement between Ultrobotix and the manufacturer. No purchase, installation or commercial deployment of robotic equipment has been agreed upon or is assured.

The evaluation is expected to consider not only the capabilities of individual robotic systems, but also the practical requirements associated with integrating robotics into an existing food manufacturing environment. Areas of review may include compatibility with production equipment, food safety, workplace safety, operational reliability and cost-effectiveness.

Ultrobotix is currently gathering operational information and mapping the manufacturer's specific production-line requirements. The objective is to identify humanoid and other robotic technologies that could potentially perform selected tasks currently carried out by production-line employees. Any robots evaluated would be supplied by third-party robotics manufacturers.

Humanoid robotics is an emerging area of industrial automation, particularly in environments where production processes continue to rely on human labor. Unlike traditional industrial robots, which are generally designed for fixed and specialized operations, humanoid robots are being developed to perform a broader range of tasks in environments originally designed for people. Their suitability for specific food-manufacturing applications, however, remains subject to technical evaluation, operational testing, safety requirements and economic feasibility.

Ben Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer of AIBotics, commented,“The potential for robotics extends beyond delivering food to a table. It also includes exploring how robotic technologies could support food production.”

“Ultrobotix is leading this initiative with the manufacturer, and our role is to support our Israeli partner by helping identify and evaluate technologies that may fit the facility's requirements. We believe humanoid robotics may create new opportunities for industrial automation, but technical performance, safety, reliability and economics will ultimately determine whether these technologies can provide practical solutions.”

“If the evaluations advance and produce satisfactory results, the experience could help identify additional applications for robotic technologies at other food-manufacturing facilities in Israel and potentially in other markets.”

Yoav Bar-Joseph, Chief Executive Officer of Ultrobotix, commented,“Labor shortages continue to pose significant challenges for food manufacturers, creating a growing need for innovative automation solutions. We have begun working with an Israeli food manufacturer to identify and evaluate humanoid and other robotic technologies for potential use in selected labor-intensive tasks on production lines.”

“Through our relationship with AIBotics, we aim to identify and evaluate robotic solutions that could help food manufacturers improve operational efficiency and address labor-related challenges. We believe this initiative could provide valuable insight into the practical applications of humanoid robotics and potentially create opportunities to explore similar solutions with other food manufacturers across Israel.”

The cooperation between Ultrobotix and the food manufacturer is exploratory and non-binding. Any potential pilot project or future commercial arrangement would be subject to satisfactory technical and economic assessments and the execution of definitive agreements. There can be no assurance that a pilot project will begin, that suitable robotic technologies will be identified or successfully implemented, or that the initiative will result in commercial agreements or revenue for Ultrobotix or AIBotics.

About AIBotics, Inc.

AIBotics, Inc. is a global technology company building a platform around AI-enabled robotics, autonomous systems and intelligent automation. The Company focuses on applying advanced technologies to real-world environments through strategic partnerships, technology development and international market relationships. AIBotics seeks to identify, develop, implement and scale solutions that improve how machines operate, automate business processes and extend the practical application of artificial intelligence into the physical world. Through a scalable, partnership-driven model, AIBotics is building a diversified robotics and autonomous-systems platform designed to support commercial, industrial and other mission-driven applications across global markets. For more information on AIBotics, visit .

About Ultrobotix Ltd.

Ultrobotix Ltd. is a food technology company developing technology solutions for the food and beverage industry. The company has also established a robotics-focused initiative intended to leverage its relationships within food, hospitality and service markets to evaluate and commercialize third-party robotic technologies that may support automation, operational efficiency and scalable service delivery. Ultrobotix is AIBotics' Israeli partner in the initiative described in this release. For more information on Ultrobotix, visit .

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the identification and evaluation of humanoid and other robotic technologies for food-manufacturing applications; the anticipated role of AIBotics in supporting Ultrobotix; the possible introduction of robotic systems into production facilities; potential technical evaluations and pilot projects; the suitability, safety, reliability and economic feasibility of robotic technologies; potential future commercial agreements; and the possible expansion of similar robotic solutions to additional facilities or markets.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include the preliminary and exploratory nature of the initiative; the non-binding nature of the current cooperation between Ultrobotix and the manufacturer; the absence of commitments for the purchase, installation or deployment of robotic equipment; the possibility that suitable technologies may not be identified or may not meet the manufacturer's operational requirements; technical, operational, safety, regulatory and economic challenges; reliance on third-party technology providers and manufacturers; and the possibility that proposed evaluations or pilot projects may not proceed or achieve satisfactory results.

There can be no assurance that suitable robotic technologies will be identified, that any proposed evaluation or pilot project will proceed, that robotic systems will be purchased, installed or commercially deployed, or that the activities described in this release will result in commercial agreements, business expansion or revenue for AIBotics or Ultrobotix. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and AIBotics undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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David L. Kugelman

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