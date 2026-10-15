The Rhonda Swan Show: Wake Up Socal Edition Announces Featured Guests Chase Bell, LIRA, And Dr. Donese Worden, NMD

“We see The Rhonda Swan Show as an opportunity to go beyond the usual conversations about success,” said Rhonda Swan.“Our goal is to give guests the space to share what they have learned, the challenges they have faced, and the practical lessons others can apply to their own professional journeys.”

Southern California provides a relevant setting for these discussions, given its strong presence in entertainment, technology, commerce, and entrepreneurship. The region brings together creative professionals, business leaders, and innovators, offering a fitting backdrop for conversations about industry change, business development, and leadership across sectors.

Filmed in Southern California, the upcoming episode features Chase Bell, LIRA, and Dr. Donese Worden, NMD, highlighting their experiences and contributions across different industries.