The Rhonda Swan Show: Wake Up Socal Edition Announces Featured Guests Chase Bell, LIRA, And Dr. Donese Worden, NMD
Through conversations with its guests, The Rhonda Swan Show: Wake Up SoCal Edition explores the connections between entertainment, leadership, and entrepreneurship. The program aims to give audiences practical insights into decision-making, creative development, and the challenges of building sustainable businesses.The episode is produced by Rhonda Swan Unstoppable Branding Agenc and host of The Rhonda Swan Show
“We see The Rhonda Swan Show as an opportunity to go beyond the usual conversations about success,” said Rhonda Swan.“Our goal is to give guests the space to share what they have learned, the challenges they have faced, and the practical lessons others can apply to their own professional journeys.”
Southern California provides a relevant setting for these discussions, given its strong presence in entertainment, technology, commerce, and entrepreneurship. The region brings together creative professionals, business leaders, and innovators, offering a fitting backdrop for conversations about industry change, business development, and leadership across sectors.
Filmed in Southern California, the upcoming episode features Chase Bell, LIRA, and Dr. Donese Worden, NMD, highlighting their experiences and contributions across different industries.
- Chase Bell is a Los Angeles-based artist, songwriter, and music producer known for his fusion of instrumental harmonics and captivating vocals across pop, R&B, electronic, and afropop. In 2023, Grammy-nominated Aloe Blacc released "Chasing Your Dream" with Chase, leading to performances at top entrepreneurial events including XPRIZE and Abundance 360.
In 2022, Chase performed for 50,000 people with Grammy-nominated Eddy Kenzo at the Eddy Kenzo Festival, launching his fanbase in East Africa. The two have since released three songs: "Your Sky Has No Limit (Remix)," "Twist" (2025), and "Motivation" (2026). His independent release "Do Me" with multi-platinum artist LIRA led to a sold-out tour across South Africa.
Chase has performed across Europe, the USA, Asia, and Africa, produced hundreds of artists, and earned millions of streams while remaining independent. He founded InnerCircle.usa, which has produced at least one Los Angeles event every month since 2023 and supports international tours. His next global tour, "The Last Romantic," launches in December 2026 across West Africa, the USA, and Europe.
LIRA (Lerato Molapo) is a South African platinum-selling singer, songwriter, author, and business owner, and the founder of Otarel Music. Widely regarded as one of South Africa's foremost Afro-soul artists, she has won 12 South African Music Awards and served as a coach on all three seasons of The Voice South Africa.
LIRA was the first South African to formally partner with Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, and in 2019 Mattel honored her with a Barbie doll made in her likeness for Barbie's 60th anniversary. In March 2022, LIRA suffered a stroke that left her unable to speak, write, or sing. She relearned how to speak and has returned to the stage stronger than ever. She now delivers a keynote titled "Stroke of Luck." Her 2026 collaboration "Do Me" with Chase Bell sparked a sold-out tour across South Africa.
Dr. Donese Worden, NMD
Dr. Worden is a nationally recognized speaker who was featured on the cover of National Speakers Association magazine as one of the country's premier speakers. She has toured with legendary motivational speaker Les Brown and delivered talks for State Farm, Boeing, the National Association of Women Business Owners, Whole Foods, The Vitamin Shoppe, hospitals, universities, and medical schools. She has also appeared as a distinguished expert for the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women. With a Master's degree in Communications and Television Broadcasting, Dr. Worden has taught university-level speech, communication, and diction. Her media experience includes hosting two NBC talk shows across a multi-state network and serving as a news anchor for affiliates of ABC, CBS, and NBC. She also created and taught Ancient Healing for Modern Times at Arizona State University for 18 years.
A recognized authority in metabolic therapies for cancer and chronic degenerative diseases, Dr. Worden specializes in mitochondrial health and researches medical devices and nutraceuticals. She is Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of the Metabolic Oncology Research and Education Alliance (MORE), a global alliance of physicians, oncologists, and scientists dedicated to advancing research, education, and collaboration in metabolic approaches to cancer. She is also a co-author of the peer-reviewed paper“Clinical research framework proposal for ketogenic metabolic therapy in glioblastoma,” published in BMC Medicine in 2024.
Through their individual journeys, Chase Bell, LIRA, and Dr. Donese Worden, NMD, offer perspectives shaped by their respective experiences in music, entertainment, and health. Their stories highlight the different ways professionals navigate challenges, develop their expertise, and contribute to their fields. By bringing together voices from diverse industries, The Rhonda Swan Show: Wake Up SoCal Edition creates an opportunity to explore shared lessons in creativity, decision-making, and professional growth. The episode encourages audiences to consider how experience, collaboration, and continued learning can inform their own approaches to leadership, personal development, and long-term goals.
About Unstoppable Branding Agency
Unstoppable Branding Agency (UBA) is a global leader in media and branding, with offices in Beverly Hills, New York City, Panama City Beach, and Bali. Founded and led by visionary CEO Rhonda Swan, UBA empowers thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and executives to amplify their influence worldwide. The agency secures high-profile visibility across top-tier media outlets and influential financial networks, positioning clients as trusted authorities in their industries. Through strategic storytelling, targeted media placements, and innovative digital campaigns, UBA helps brands expand their reach, strengthen their credibility, and leave a lasting impact on their audiences.
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