Onemednet Adds Leading Hospital System Provider Network, Expanding By Up To 12 Hospitals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Direct-from-Source Access Deepens Longitudinal Clinical Records, Strengthening OneMedNet's Position as a Preferred Source of Regulatory-Grade, AI-Ready Real-World Data

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) (“OneMedNet,” the“Company,”“we,”“us” or“our”), a leading provider of First-Party (Direct-from-Source) regulatory decision-grade, AI-driven Real-World Data (RWD), today announced the addition of a leading hospital system to its iRWDTM platform and federated provider network and expects to expand the network by up to 12 additional hospitals. The new partnership meaningfully expands both the scale and more importantly clinical depth of OneMedNet's healthcare data network.

This expansion provides first party, direct-from-source delivering multimodal medical imaging, rich clinical reports, and associated healthcare data spanning the full continuum of care across all therapy areas. By capturing complete patient journeys over time-from initial diagnosis through treatment and follow-up-OneMedNet continues to build the longitudinal depth that AI developers, life sciences companies, and medical device innovators require.

“Every expansion of our network strengthens what we believe is OneMedNet's core differentiator: the depth and completeness of our longitudinal patient data, delivered as fully de-identified, regulatory-grade datasets through our secure federated network of live source data,” said Aaron Green, CEO & President of OneMedNet.“Direct-from-source environments give us a quality and richness of data that aggregated sources can't replicate. We believe that depth is what fuels meaningful AI innovation and robust Real-World Evidence at the speed, scale, and quality modern healthcare demands and it continues to expand our pipeline as we build OneMedNet's position as a preferred provider of regulatory-grade datasets.”

The expanded network is expected to directly support OneMedNet's role in advancing healthcare innovation on two fronts. First, the Company's regulatory-grade, AI-ready data fuels AI innovation, including the development, training, and validation of foundational AI models and clinical algorithms that depend on high-quality, diverse, and deeply annotated healthcare data building on the Company's recently announced agreement to supply data for foundational AI model development. Second, the Company's longitudinal Real-World Data enables the generation of Real-World Evidence (RWE) that supports regulatory submissions, post-market surveillance, clinical research, and market access decisions across the life sciences and medical device industries.

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet Corporation is revolutionizing Real-World Data (RWD) through its iRWDTM platform, delivering regulatory decision-grade, AI-ready datasets that include de-identified medical imaging alongside comprehensive clinical records. With a network spanning more than 2,300 sites and encompassing over 90 million patient journeys and 270 million studies, OneMedNet serves life sciences companies, medical device manufacturers, AI developers, and other innovators seeking high-quality, compliant healthcare data. The Company's platform supports applications ranging from drug development and regulatory submissions to foundational AI model training.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our recent partnership with the announced hospital system, including its benefits and affects on our network, and the general demand for our products, our ability to achieve our operational strategies, our expected growth in the business and statements generally about our products, plans and strategies.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; risks inherent with investing in Digital Assets, including Digital Asset's volatility; our ability to implement our Digital Asset treasury strategy and its effects on our business; and the other risks described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

OneMedNet Contacts:

Michael Wong, VP Marketing

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SOURCE: ONEMEDNET CORPORATION