Surgepays Opens Growthline To Partner Brands, Six Companies Signed

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partners put their budgets into customer acquisition while GrowthLine has their brands live in 30 days and runs the wireless operation

BARTLETT, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the“Company”), a fintech company that launches and runs wireless brands, today announced that GrowthLine by SurgePays is now open to partner brands. GrowthLine extends the infrastructure SurgePays built for its own wireless business to partners that already have customers or an audience. Each partner brand runs on the SurgePays wireless operation, so the partner can direct its budget to marketing and customer acquisition. GrowthLine already supports more than 200,000 subscribers across SurgePays platforms, and six companies have signed letters of intent or definitive agreements to join the platform.

GrowthLine gives partners a complete wireless operation from day one. SurgePays developed the platforms, runs its own operations center and network operations center (NOC), and provides carrier access, billing and payments, customer care, activation, compliance, revenue assurance and daily AI reporting for every partner brand. A partner can bring a fully supported wireless brand to market in 30 days and put its entire budget into marketing and customer acquisition, which drives subscriber growth, revenue and equity value.

“We spent years and tens of millions of dollars building the platforms, infrastructure, integrations, operations center and NOC that a wireless company needs,” said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of SurgePays. The U.S. MVNO market is projected to grow from $30 billion in 2024 to $52.9 billion by 2032, according to P&S Intelligence, so timing and opportunity cost are critical.

“Our legacy model required significant cash to acquire customers for our own single brand, which limited how quickly we could grow subscribers and sales. We see growth trending toward custom branded wireless, and we want a bigger share of it. GrowthLine removes the years and cost of building a wireless operation, so our partners can put their entire budget into customer acquisition and add subscribers faster. Those subscribers run on infrastructure we have already built, and we share in the margin on each one, or hold majority ownership in a joint venture, without funding that customer acquisition ourselves,” Cox added.

Partners join GrowthLine through one of two structures. Under a revenue share agreement, the partner keeps its own brand, and the two companies split the margin after direct costs. Under a joint venture, SurgePays and the partner form a jointly owned entity, with SurgePays as majority owner and managing member. GrowthLine is designed for organizations that already have customers or an audience, including rural broadband providers, existing MVNOs, master sales organizations, online influencers, and religious and charitable associations.

“GrowthLine opens a much larger revenue opportunity for SurgePays through partners,” Cox said.“Every brand we add runs on the same platform, so each new subscriber improves our margins. We expect the first GrowthLine partner brand to go live this month.”

Every subscriber a partner adds is supported by infrastructure SurgePays has already built and paid for, so growth brings operating leverage. The Company also operates SurgePays POS, which handles sales and payments for wireless companies at retail locations and is available to partners under their own brands. The Company expects SurgePays POS transactions to exceed $10 million per month by the end of 2026.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) is a fintech company that launches and runs wireless brands. Through its GrowthLine platform, SurgePays provides partners with carrier access, technology, payments, customer care, compliance and daily operations from platforms it developed and an operations center and NOC it runs. The Company also owns LinkUp Mobile, its own prepaid wireless brand, and operates SurgePays POS, which handles retail sales and payments for wireless companies at neighborhood stores. SurgePays brings affordable wireless service and prepaid financial products to consumers through partners and neighborhood stores. For more information, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expansion of GrowthLine to partner brands, the timing of partner brand launches, the conversion of letters of intent into definitive agreements, the time and cost to launch partner brands, expected SurgePays POS transaction volume, expected operating leverage and margins, and the future performance of the Company. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. The letters of intent referenced in this release are non-binding except as expressly provided therein, and there can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be executed or that partner brands will launch on the timelines described herein or at all. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, the Company's dependence on carrier and payment relationships, partner performance, regulatory developments affecting wireless and payment services, competition, and the risks and uncertainties described in the filings of the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. SurgePays undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, except as required by law.

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SurgePays, Inc.

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