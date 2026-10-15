1,000+ Waterfront Homes Painted 448 Google Reviews 4.9 Rating: Annapolis Painters Invite Homeowners To Check The Proof

Book your waterfront exterior project with a deposit by December 31, 2026, to lock in 2026 pricing, receive our highest-grade Sherwin-Williams paint, and secure preferred scheduling for the 2027 exterior season.

Ready to refresh your space? Visit our website or give us a call at 443-569-2909.

Ready to refresh your space? Visit our website or give us a call at 443-569-2909.

Professional painting, light commercial work, and kitchen & bath renovations across the Annapolis area.

Chesapeake Painting Services! Annapolis, Maryland

Chesapeake Painting Services pairs 20+ years of painting and renovation experience with honest pricing, no pressure, and total satisfaction.

- James Guth

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Most contractors will tell you they do great work. Chesapeake Painting Services would rather you hear it from someone else. The Annapolis painting company has painted more than 1,000 waterfront homes in over 20 years, and it holds a 4.9 Google rating from 448 reviews, making it consistently the highest-reviewed painting contractor and home services company in the Annapolis, Washington DC, and Baltimore area. Its message to Maryland homeowners is direct: don't take our word for it, read theirs.

"A paint job changes how a home looks, protects what is underneath, and adds to its value," said James Guth of Chesapeake Painting Services. "People are trusting us with that, so we want to earn it the honest way: the same quality, the same honesty, and a price that keeps us in business and makes you happy."

Proof, Not Promises: What 448 Reviewers Say

It is easy for any company to post testimonials on its own website. Chesapeake Painting Services points homeowners to independent reviews on Google, Yelp, Facebook, and Angi, written by customers who chose to share their experience on their own.

Those reviewers describe a team that is meticulous, thorough, and incredibly detail-oriented. Debbie S. said the project managers kept her informed every step of the way. Another customer wrote that when an issue came up, the owner personally addressed it right away, took full responsibility, and made sure the family was comfortable moving forward.

Waterfront Homes Deserve Expert Care

Chesapeake Painting Services has completed hundreds of exterior projects and is the team behind more than 1,000 waterfront homes painted. A fresh exterior improves the look and value of a home, and it protects everything underneath. Durability comes from the details, and the company focuses on five of them:

.Prep work and finishing touches the team calls second to none

.The best techniques and the highest quality paint

.Trained professionals with many years of experience

.A final walkthrough and quality check with the homeowner before a project is closed

.Warranties, care tips, and support for future needs

Around the home, the company also offers power washing and staining and sealing. The power washing crew uses top-of-the-line equipment to make homes, sidewalks, patios, and entryways look brand new, while staining and sealing revitalizes decks and flooring and protects driveways and surfaces for years.

Interior Painting: Where It All Started

Interior residential painting in Annapolis is where the company began decades ago, and it remains the most contracted service today. The team still serves repeat customers and their referrals all these years later.

Choosing colors is often the hardest part of a project, so Chesapeake Painting Services offers a full color consultation. Color professionals help homeowners choose the right colors and design so the finished room meets expectations, and suggestions are based only on what the homeowner wants or needs.

"We will not rest until you are satisfied and will come back as necessary until you are happy," the team says. "We believe quality, not quantity, grows the best foundation for a robust and healthy business."

Cabinet Refinishing That Costs Less Than Most Homeowners Expect

Cabinet painting and refinishing can completely change the look of a kitchen, and it is one of the company's most popular services. Customer Kate R. described the result as a glass-smooth finish and said Chesapeake was the only company she found that sprays in a booth and lets the finish cure for the proper amount of time.

Kitchen and Bath Renovations: One Team, Design to Finish

Homeowners ready to go further can work with the company's licensed kitchen and bath renovation specialists, who custom design and build projects to match expectations and budget. One team handles the whole job:

.Cabinetry: new cabinets installed, or existing cabinets painted and refinished to look new

.Countertops: builder-grade or high-end granite, designed, procured, installed, and finished

.Flooring: laminate, hardwood, tile, and carpet

.Light fixtures: help choosing the right lighting, and installation of it all

.Appliances: discounted appliances through most major retailers, which helps keep prices down

Drywall, Built-Ins, and Closets Done Right

Drywall is one of the most challenging jobs to do right, so the company has experts who focus exclusively on drywall services. Customer Kent had the team finish the tape and mud in his garage. He called the result fantastic, ready to prime and paint, and said the work was scheduled quickly and finished on time. The team also builds custom closets and built-ins, a way to swap off-the-shelf shelving for the real thing.

Six Things to Check Before You Hire a Painting Contractor in Maryland

With so many painting contractors to choose from, Chesapeake Painting Services suggests homeowners check six things before they sign anything:

1 reviews. Look for reviews on independent sites, not only testimonials on a company's own

2 itemized proposal. It should spell out scope, pricing, and timeline, with no

3 and prep. Look for the highest quality paint and prep work and finishing touches that are second to

4 crew. Ask whether trained professionals with years of experience will do the work.

5.A clean site and regular updates. A good crew leaves your home as they found it and keeps you

6 after the job. Ask about the final walkthrough, warranties, and care tips.

A Clear Process From First Call to Final Walkthrough

Every project follows the same steps: discovery and consultation, a detailed proposal and agreement, planning and scheduling, professional execution, a final walkthrough and quality check, transparent billing with multiple payment options, and ongoing support. For larger projects, simple financing is available, with approval for up to $25,000 in minutes.

The standards behind that process are simple. The team is honest and transparent through every phase. No overcharging, and no pressure to buy work that is not necessary or not wanted. "Most importantly, we are all gentlemen," the team says, a standard it considers practically unknown in the industry.

Commercial Painting for Shops, Stores, and More

The company also handles commercial work across the Annapolis area, including shops, stores, and government work, and it builds relationships with contractors who need a painting team they can count on.

Get a Free Estimate

Estimates are always free, and the team will offer a bit of advice whether it gets the job or not.

"Every homeowner who calls us should know what they are getting, what it costs, and when it will be done," said Guth. "That is what 448 reviews are built on, and it is what we plan to keep earning."

Homeowners and business owners can complete the form at free-estimate/ and expect a response within 1 business day, or call 443-569-2909.

About Chesapeake Painting Services

Chesapeake Painting Services is a painting contractor based in Annapolis, MD with over 20 years of experience in commercial and residential painting services. The company provides interior painting, exterior painting, drywall repair, built-in shelving and closets, kitchens and baths, cabinet refinishing, power washing, staining and sealing, and wallpaper removal. It holds a 4.9 Google rating from 448 reviews. Learn more at .

James Guth

Chesapeake Painting Services

+1 443-569-2909

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Chesapeake Painting Service - Local Annapolis Painters

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1,000+ Waterfront Homes Painted 448 Google Reviews 4.9 Rating: Annapolis Painters Invite Homeowners to Check the Proof News Provided By Stratedia October 15, 2026, 12:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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