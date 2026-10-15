Planscout Launches Free Medicare Coverage Guide As Open Enrollment Begins

PlanScout is a free, nationwide Medicare comparison and aging-care education platform for beneficiaries and family caregivers.

Eight-question guide and example cost snapshot help beneficiaries and caregivers organize coverage research for 2027.

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PlanScoutUS LLC announces its free, eight-question Medicare Coverage Guide as Medicare Open Enrollment begins. The guide helps beneficiaries and family caregivers research coverage options for 2027 through an educational summary and printable checklist. No signup, phone number or broker inquiry is required.

Medicare Open Enrollment runs October 15 through December 7, 2026, for coverage changes generally effective January 1, 2027. Medigap purchase rights and enrollment circumstances require separate review. Official enrollment information is available at

Available from PlanScout's ZIP-code comparison screen, the guide gives users an optional place to start before reviewing individual plans. Its questions cover current coverage, research goals, other insurance and personal priorities. Users can review or change their answers. Completing the guide does not change selections in the separate plan comparison tool.

"Before choosing a plan, families need to understand the coverage paths and the questions that matter to them. The guide helps organize that research without choosing a winner for them," said Jordan Soblick, founder of PlanScout.

Reviewing prescriptions is not automatically a reason to change medical coverage. Original Medicare includes Parts A and B. People using Original Medicare can add a separate Part D drug plan and may be able to buy Medicare Supplement Insurance, also known as Medigap. Medicare Advantage, or Part C, is an alternative way to receive Part A and Part B benefits; most plans include drug coverage. Official explanations are available at

An educational cost snapshot alongside the guide illustrates how insurance payments, the Part B deductible, catheter supplies and selected home-care scenarios affect a three-month budget. Users can compare example totals with and without standard Medigap Plan G, see the net cost difference and month-by-month expenses, and download a PDF with the figures and assumptions. It is a worked example, not a complete personal estimate or an insurance quote. Other medical and prescription costs are not included. The supply costs and deductible example use 2026 figures, not projected 2027 amounts.

PlanScout's educational review keeps both coverage approaches visible. It highlights tradeoffs and questions to confirm rather than declaring a winner. It does not verify a particular doctor, prescription or plan, establish eligibility, or provide an AI-generated best-plan recommendation. The guide also cautions users to check existing insurance and Medigap rules before making coverage changes.

Caregivers can use the questionnaire alongside the person they are helping, while keeping that person's preferences central. The guide does not ask for names, diagnoses, Medicare numbers or medication lists.

The Coverage Guide can be opened from PlanScout's comparison screen.

About PlanScout

PlanScoutUS LLC provides nationwide Medicare, aging and care education for beneficiaries and caregivers. It is an independent educational resource, not affiliated with Medicare or CMS, and does not provide individualized insurance advice. Coverage and enrollment details should be confirmed with Medicare, the plan and other appropriate sources before decisions. The company's first nationwide launch announcement is available at article/947342178/planscout-expands-nationwide-medicare-and-care-education-ahead-of-2027-open-enrollment

Jordan Soblick

PlanScoutUS LLC

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PlanScout Launches Free Medicare Coverage Guide as Open Enrollment Begins News Provided By PlanScoutUS LLC October 15, 2026, 12:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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