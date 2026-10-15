Log-Hub Lets Supply Chain Teams Stress-Test Inventory Policies Against Uncertain Demand

Log-hub advances its Inventory Simulation App with a stochastic mode, enabling supply chain teams to test inventory policies against multiple demand scenarios.

SCHINDELLEGI, SWITZERLAND, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The new stochastic mode stress-tests inventory policies against demand that varies the way it does in real life. Based on each SKU's average demand and variability, the app simulates many possible demand patterns and tests each selected replenishment policy across them, helping teams reduce the risk behind their inventory decisions before they are put into practice.

Jan Sigmund, CEO of Log-hub, commented:“For years, the conversation around inventory has centered on getting the forecast right. We think the more useful question is how well a policy holds up when the forecast turns out wrong, because sooner or later it will. Our goal at Log-hub is to make that question easy to answer for every planner who sets a reorder point.”

Results show inventory levels, service levels, lost sales, and costs for each policy side by side. Whether a portfolio includes stable fast movers, volatile items, or products with irregular demand, planners can identify SKUs at risk of stockouts or excess inventory before problems arise and answer what-if questions, such as the effect of a longer supplier lead time, in the same simulation.

Inventory targets touch supply chain, sales, and finance at once, and each team brings its own view of how much stock is enough. With the stochastic mode, these teams can work from the same simulated results and agree on a target backed by evidence. It also gives management a clear way to show the board that working capital is managed with a structured, risk-based approach.

Supply chain teams can test the stochastic mode with their own data through Log-hub's Freemium plan, and for existing users, updates like this come every two months at no additional cost.

About Log-hub AG

Founded in 2017 in Switzerland, Log-hub helps companies turn complex supply chain challenges into clear, data-driven decisions. Through its intuitive Supply Chain Apps and tailored Data Analytics & AI (DAA) solutions, Log-hub empowers professionals and decision-makers to act with clarity and confidence.

With a team of 50 experts across Switzerland, Germany, the USA, Serbia, and India, the company blends Swiss precision with global perspective to deliver scalable, smart solutions for modern logistics.

Trusted by over 180 companies and with more than 30.000 downloads of its apps worldwide, Log-hub is known for user-friendly design, powerful visualizations, and a deep commitment to making supply chains more intelligent and efficient.

For more information about Log-hub, visit or follow Log-hub on LinkedIn and X.

Milica Malinovic

Log-hub AG

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Stochastic Inventory Simualtion

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Log-hub Lets Supply Chain Teams Stress-Test Inventory Policies Against Uncertain Demand News Provided By Log-hub AG October 15, 2026, 12:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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