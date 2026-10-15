Seven Of The 10 Largest Multifamily Managers Rely On EXO Edge

EXO Edge

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This NMHC 2026 Top 50 milestone shows an industry shift: top operators scale back office with specialized offshore teams & AI workflows to protect NOI at scale.

- Vivek Sharma, CEOATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EXO Edge, an offshore business services partner to U.S. property management companies whose clients collectively manage more than 2.4 million units, today announced that seven of the ten largest firms on the National Multifamily Housing Council's (NMHC) 2026 Top 50 Managers list are EXO Edge clients.The milestone reflects a broader change in how the industry's largest managers operate. As portfolios expand through acquisitions and new management contracts and net operating income comes under pressure from rising insurance, payroll, and compliance costs, leading operators are looking to outsource property accounting, IT, and administrative capacity through specialized offshore teams, increasingly augmented by AI, rather than growing overhead in step with unit count.“When seven of the ten largest managers in the country choose the same partner, it says something about where the industry is heading,” said Vivek Sharma, CEO of EXO Edge.“These firms need back-office capacity that scales with every acquisition, controls that stand up to owner and auditor scrutiny, and people who understand how a property management business runs. That is the standard our 700-plus associates deliver every day, and it is why these relationships keep growing.”WHAT THE LARGEST OPERATORS ARE BUYINGEXO Edge delivers more than 40 specialized services for Real Estate sectors such as Multifamily, Affordable Housing, Student Housing, Senior Housing, Commercial, and REITs:. Finance and accounting: property accounting, accounts payable and receivable, bank and CAM reconciliations, month-end close support, and financial reporting. IT managed services: L1/L2/L3 helpdesk support, L1/L2 network operations center (NOC) monitoring, data analytics, and business intelligence reporting. Contract review: drafting and redlining of construction contracts, PMA abstraction, compliance checks and reporting, property management contracts/ agreements, and waiver/settlement agreement drafting. Business support services: talent acquisition, employee lifecycle management, administrative and marketing operations, and lease administrationEngagements are built around standardized workflows and documented operating frameworks, giving operators consistent processes across properties and regions, improved reporting accuracy, and clearer visibility for leadership. Domain-trained teams work alongside AI-augmented workflows and automation to shorten turnaround times while maintaining rigorous review and control.More than 700 EXO Edge associates bring real estate accounting and operations experience and hands-on expertise in Yardi, Entrata, RealPage, and other leading property management platforms. Teams align to U.S. business hours and operate as a seamless extension of client accounting, IT, contract review, and business support departments. EXO Edge operates from an ISO 27001-certified, SOC 2-audited operations center, providing the data protection and governance controls operators expect when entrusting a partner with resident, vendor, and financial data.Property management leadership teams can learn more at .ABOUT EXO EDGEEXO Edge is an offshore operations and business support partner to U.S. property management and real estate organizations, supporting clients that collectively manage more than 2.4 million units. The company provides finance and accounting, IT managed services, contract review, and other business support services, combining property management domain expertise with AI-augmented workflows. EXO Edge operations are ISO 27001 certified and SOC 2 audited.

Smita Thomas

EXO Edge

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Seven of the 10 Largest Multifamily Managers Rely on EXO Edge News Provided By EXO Edge October 15, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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