VAI Cloud Receives 2026 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award From Tmcnet And Cloud Computing Magazine

Award recognizes VAI Cloud's commitment to delivering secure, resilient, and purpose-built cloud services for ERP-driven enterprises

- Kevin Beasley

RONKONKOMA, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VAI Cloud LLC, a cloud solution provider and a subsidiary of leading ERP software developer, VAI, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named VAI Cloud as a 2026 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award winner.

The Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award, presented by Cloud Computing magazine, recognizes companies that have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in their efforts to bring powerful cyber security offerings to market.

VAI Cloud is a secure, purpose-built cloud platform designed specifically to host and optimize VAI's ERP software for distributors, manufacturers, and specialty retailers. Combining enterprise-grade infrastructure with VAI's deep ERP expertise, the platform provides a highly available, resilient environment for mission-critical operations while eliminating the burden of managing underlying IT infrastructure.

Unlike generic cloud providers, VAI Cloud is tailored to meet the performance, security, compliance, and traceability requirements of regulated industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and distribution. Customers gain access to advanced ERP capabilities including financial management, warehouse automation, supply chain visibility, CRM, e-commerce, analytics, business intelligence, and AI-driven insights.

Organizations using VAI Cloud can:

.Reduce infrastructure and maintenance costs

.Improve uptime and operational resilience

.Strengthen cybersecurity and compliance

.Simplify budgeting through predictable pricing

.Increase operational efficiency and productivity

.Free internal IT resources for strategic projects

.Gain AI-powered insights and automation capabilities

.Accelerate digital transformation initiatives

"We are honored to be recognized with the 2026 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award," said Kevin Beasley, CIO at VAI Cloud. "Security is at the core of everything we do. VAI Cloud was built to provide organizations with a secure, resilient, and purpose-built environment for running their most critical ERP and business operations. This award reflects our ongoing commitment to helping customers strengthen security, reduce risk, and confidently adapt to an evolving technology landscape."

“Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC and Cloud Computing magazine are proud to announce VAI Cloud as a recipient of the Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.“VAI Cloud is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to this crucial market segment.”

About VAI Cloud, LLC

VAI Cloud, LLC is a subsidiary of VAI, a leading independent mid-market ERP software developer renowned for its flexible solutions and ability to automate critical business functions for the distribution, manufacturing, retail, and service sectors. As the primary provider for cloud deployment of VAI's Software Suite, S2K Enterprise, VAI Cloud enables businesses to have a disaster recovery plan and high availability in place without all the complexities and expense. VAI Cloud infrastructure spans multiple data centers with full synchronization between redundant systems. Customers in VAI Cloud can add additional resources and updates are done without the need for downtime. VAI Cloud is continuously updated with the latest security, devices, security software, and infrastructure technologies.

About VAI

VAI is a leading independent mid-market ERP software developer renowned for its flexible solutions and ability to automate critical business functions for the distribution, manufacturing, retail, and service sectors. VAI's software solutions are backed by a wealth of experience and a reputation for excellence that countless companies rely on. With specific ERP solutions for hard goods, food, and pharmaceutical companies, VAI has helped some of the most recognized companies address key industry requirements and deliver bottom-line results. VAI continues to innovate with new solutions that leverage business intelligence, analytics, mobility, and cloud technology to help customers make more informed business decisions and empower their mobile workforce.

About TMC

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

TMC also provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

Diane Dady

VAI

+1 631-619-4729

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

VAI Cloud Receives 2026 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award from TMCnet and Cloud Computing Magazine News Provided By VAI October 15, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.