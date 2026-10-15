Insurance Organizations Tap Former NFL Player Marques Ogden For Talks On Authentic Leadership, Culture And Sales

Former NFL offensive lineman, TEDx speaker and author Marques Ogden brings his playbook for authentic leadership, winning cultures and stronger client relationships to the insurance industry.

Marques Ogden addresses insurance professionals at a MassMutual conference, sharing how authentic leadership builds winning cultures and stronger client relationships.

Marques Ogden in the studio of his podcast, *Get Authentic with Marques Ogden*, where leaders and high performers share candid conversations about success, setbacks and leading with authenticity.

TEDx speaker, bestselling author and entrepreneur builds insurance industry following by combining lessons from professional football with firsthand experience

- Marques OgdenFUQUAY-VARINA, NC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Marques Ogden knows what it takes to protect a quarterback-and what business owners expect from the professionals protecting their companies. The former NFL offensive lineman, TEDx speaker and bestselling author is bringing both perspectives to insurance audiences, building a speaking specialty focused on authentic leadership, winning cultures and stronger client relationships.That combination is gaining traction in insurance. Marques Ogden will speak to Burton & Company's Virginia team on January 8, 2027, extending a series of insurance industry engagements focused on authentic leadership, workplace culture and client relationships. The booking follows 2026 presentations for organizations including Trucordia, MassMutual, the Kansas Association of Insurance Agents, Big I New York and Paradiso Insurance.Ogden's career has taken him from professional football to construction entrepreneurship to corporate stages for organizations including Amazon, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and The Home Depot. His presentations connect the discipline and accountability of professional sports with the realities of running a business, leading employees and recovering when things go wrong.“If you don't have the skills to be an authentic leader, you can't create a winning culture,” said Ogden.“How you lead your people carries into how they build relationships with clients. That's how you create a thriving business.”For Ogden, those lessons come from experience on both sides of success. After his NFL career, he built a multimillion-dollar construction company, faced bankruptcy and worked as a custodian earning $8.25 an hour. Rebuilding required him to confront his own leadership mistakes and take responsibility for what came next. Those experiences now inform his work with executives, entrepreneurs and sales teams.His insurance connection is equally personal. As a construction company owner, Ogden purchased property and casualty coverage and depended on insurance professionals to help protect his operation. He brings the customer's perspective to an industry where understanding a business owner's priorities can shape the entire relationship.“I bought a lot of insurance when I owned my construction business,” Ogden said.“I was the customer these professionals are trying to attract. I bring that experience into the room when I talk about earning trust and building client relationships.”His presentations connect leadership with the daily work of agency principals, producers and service teams: listening to clients, communicating clearly, delivering on commitments and creating a culture where people take ownership. His sales message centers on authenticity, creating value and understanding the other person's needs.The specialty has grown through the industry's own relationships. Professionals who hear Ogden speak bring him into their organizations, extending his reach from association conferences to agency meetings and sales events.“They hired me because they heard me speak,” Ogden said.“People connect with the message because they can apply it to their leadership, their sales conversations and the business they're building.”Ogden also brings the perspective behind his TEDx talk, The Power of Breakthrough To Achieve What Your Heart Desires, which explores choosing courage and confronting adversity. His forthcoming book, Built for the Storm: The Bison Operating System, develops that message through five principles: boldness, integrity, self-awareness, ownership and perseverance. For insurance leaders, those themes connect directly to leading teams through uncertainty and maintaining the trust clients depend on.Ogden is available for insurance association conferences, agency leadership meetings, sales kickoffs and corporate training programs. For more information please visit /speakingAbout Marques OgdenMarques Ogden is a former NFL offensive lineman, TEDx speaker, bestselling author, executive coach and founder of Ogden Ventures LLC. His NFL career included time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. He delivers keynotes and training on authentic leadership, accountability, resilience, sales and business culture, and hosts Get Authentic with Marques Ogden. His forthcoming book is Built for the Storm: The Bison Operating System.

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Insurance Organizations Tap Former NFL Player Marques Ogden for Talks on Authentic Leadership, Culture and Sales News Provided By Angles Communications October 15, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Insurance Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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