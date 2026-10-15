Sonu Nigam Revisits Old Controversy, Says Pahalgam Remark Was His Response To Abuse At Bengaluru Concert

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, October 15 (IANS) Stalwart singer Sonu Nigam has revisited the controversy surrounding his remarks at a Bengaluru concert in 2025.

He shared a video of Karnataka resident Manjunath Rao and his wife Pallavi enjoying a shikara ride on Dal Lake before he was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a lengthy post on his social media account, addressed to Kannadigas, Sonu defended his response to the incident at the 2025 concert.

He claimed that he had faced verbal abuse from a section of the audience and that his reference to the Pahalgam attack was intended to remind them of the hatred and violence that had claimed innocent lives.

He wrote,“My dear Kannadigas, First of all thank you for making the concert a sell out. It gives me a lot of relief as I don't want the people whom I have loved like my own, have any kind of uneasiness in their hearts for me.”

Further explaining his Pahalgam reference, the singer said that the video of the Karnataka couple was the reason behind his response. He wrote:

“As for the Pahalgam reference, this man in the video, is the reason behind everything. Like every Indian, I cried seeing this video where he and his wife announce proudly that he's from Karnataka and praising their Kashmir experience. Little did they know that in just a few minutes he will be gunned down because he's a Hindu! The fact that he's a Kannadiga, won't come to his rescue.”

Recalling the Bengaluru concert, Sonu alleged that the abuse began during the first song and said,“I'm sure none of you would tolerate abuses like Nin Amma, Nin Akka in real life from anyone. The abuses started from the very first song. And mind it, it was a college show, not a ticketed show. I avoid college shows due to most being low budgeted, but for Karnataka, I have never said no. I go prepared for an hour and a half of Kannada songs, and they are positioned when my performance is at it's prime and peak."

"So what did I do to deserve such abuses? Instead of abusing them back, I gave them the reference of the Pahalgam attacks that had just happened 2 weeks back. My response is justified. As an Indian. As a born Hindu. What's wrong in reminding such hateful separatists elements that just 2 weeks back a Kannadiga was shot point blank because he was a Hindu? An Indian!”

Further addressing KRV, Sonu acknowledged the organisation's affection for Kannada and Kannadigas but maintained that its members had not witnessed the incident at the concert.

“And dear KRV, your love for Kannada and Kannadigas, is held in high esteem in my heart. Your anger is justified because you were not there to witness what really happened. Thus I thought it's my duty to narrate you the real truth of what actually happened. Please go and speak to the audiences there, how embarrassed they were when I was being abused!"

"As for my singing in Kannada, it'll be very immature to point fingers at someone who has contributed to Kannada Music and Culture for 30 years and sings a Kannada song in a concert of 30,000 non Kannadiga people for just that one Kannadiga who requests for a Kannada song.”

He added,“I don't have any need of working or singing or performing. I have made enough money in the last 49 years of being in the profession..”

Sonu's post revisits the controversy that erupted in April 2025 when he responded to demands for a Kannada song during a performance at a college in Bengaluru. His remarks linking the incident to the Pahalgam attack drew criticism from pro-Kannada groups, including KRV.

Reportedly, the controversy has resurfaced ahead of his upcoming Bengaluru concert, with KRV seeking to prevent the event from taking place and threatening protests if permission is granted.

–IANS

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