Himachal BJP Adopts Resolution On PM Modi's 25 Years Of Public Life

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, Oct 15 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Thursday organised a virtual meeting of its state office-bearers under the chairmanship of State party President Rajeev Bindal.

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, state organisation General Secretary Siddharthan, all party MPs, MLAs and state office-bearers attended the meeting.

At the meeting, the party unanimously passed a comprehensive political resolution,“25 Years of Service, Good Governance and Dedication -- From Nation First to Developed India”, commemorating the completion of 25 years of governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Through the resolution, the state BJP expressed its admiration and gratitude for the Prime Minister's leadership, dedication to public service, commitment to good governance, welfare of the poor, national development and vision of a Developed India.

The party also conveyed its heartfelt wishes for his good health, long life and continued service to the nation.

Addressing the media after the meeting, state President Bindal said that Prime Minister Modi began his journey in government on October 7, 2001, when he assumed office as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

On October 7, 2026, this journey completed 25 years. He said that after serving for more than 12 years as Chief Minister of Gujarat and more than 12 years as Prime Minister of India, Prime Minister Modi had consistently placed the interests of the nation above personal and political considerations.

Bindal said these 25 years represented not merely a period of holding public office but a remarkable journey of transforming governance into an instrument of public service.

He said Prime Minister Modi had worked to transform power into service, public office into responsibility, policies into measurable outcomes and people's participation into national strength.

The state BJP, through its unanimously adopted resolution, expressed gratitude for the achievements India had recorded under his leadership and for the special affection and developmental support extended to Himachal Pradesh.

Bindal said Prime Minister Modi's governance philosophy was not confined to announcing welfare schemes but was focused on bringing meaningful changes to the lives of ordinary citizens, particularly the poor and underprivileged.