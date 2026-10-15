Haryana Govt Procures 15.52 Lakh Metric Tons Of Paddy

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 15 (IANS) Government agencies in Haryana have procured 15.52 lakh metric tons (LMT) of paddy, 27 per cent of the target, and disbursed Rs 1,221 crore to farmers.

This fact came to light at a review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi that also assessed the progress of paddy arrivals, purchases, lifting, farmer payments and technology-driven initiatives aimed at making the procurement system more efficient, transparent and farmer-friendly.

The review highlighted the importance of seamless coordination among district administrations, procurement agencies, mandi authorities, transporters and rice millers to ensure smooth procurement operations throughout the harvesting season.

Principal Secretary (Food and Civil Supplies) Amneet P. Kumar informed that 21.27 LMT of paddy had arrived in Haryana's mandis up to date, of which 15.52 LMT had been purchased and 7.69 LMT lifted. Against the 58 LMT procurement target fixed by the government of India for the Kharif season 2026-27, the state has already achieved approximately 27 per cent of its target.

The Chief Secretary's review placed particular emphasis on ensuring that farmers receive efficient services at procurement centres and that the movement of purchased paddy remains smooth as arrivals continue.

The meeting focused on improving coordination between procurement agencies and transporters, maintaining adequate lifting arrangements, facilitating transparent weighing and moisture testing, and ensuring efficient processing of procurement-related documentation.

Timely payments, smooth gate-pass processing and effective digital verification were among the important aspects of the procurement system examined during the review. Interacting with Deputy Commissioners, the Chief Secretary directed them to remove bottlenecks and strengthen coordination so that procurement and lifting operations can be further accelerated.

The district-wise review highlighted encouraging procurement indicators in several districts. Kurukshetra recorded an arrival-to-auction ratio of 88.2 per cent, followed by Yamunanagar 81.8 per cent and Ambala 80.7 per cent.

The state average stood at 74.7 per cent. In auction-to-purchase conversion, Panchkula registered 93.7 per cent, followed by Kurukshetra 92.4 per cent and Kaithal at 90.9 per cent; Ambala recorded 89.3 per cent, Yamunanagar 85.4 per cent and Karnal 78.5 per cent, against the state average of 86 per cent. In the auction-to-lifting category, Panchkula recorded 57.1 per cent, Kurukshetra 55 per cent and Kaithal 52.2 per cent, followed by Ambala at 49.4 per cent.