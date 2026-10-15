Bihar: Vigilance Bureau Raids Four Locations Linked To Rural Development Engineer

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 15 (IANS) The Vigilance Investigation Bureau has conducted simultaneous raids at four locations linked to Chandrashekhar Singh, an executive engineer in Bihar's Rural Development Department, in connection with allegations of accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

During the search, the vigilance team recovered Rs 3.20 lakh in cash from Singh's residence in Patna.

Searches were also carried out at locations in Chhapra, Katihar and Siliguri in West Bengal as part of the investigation.

Singh is currently posted in Chhapra, where officials searched his office near Rajendra Sarovar.

The investigation is focused on allegations that he amassed wealth beyond his legitimate income by misusing his official position. The allegations have yet to be established.

In Patna, the vigilance team reached Flat No. 103 at Saryug Vamika Apartments on Lohia Path, under Rupaspur police station limits, at around 12:30 pm.

Singh was not present at the residence when the search began.

The team examined the premises as part of its investigation into his financial assets and transactions.

In Katihar, a special vigilance team from Patna conducted a search at Singh's ancestral home in the Lohia Nagar area, which falls under the Sahayak police station.

During the operation, officials examined rooms, cupboards and lockers and reportedly scrutinised financial records and documents related to property and investments.

Investigators were also looking for records concerning bank accounts, property deeds and other assets.

The search prompted activity in the locality as the vigilance team continued its examination of the premises.

The simultaneous searches in four locations are part of the bureau's investigation into the alleged accumulation of disproportionate assets by the Rural Development Department official.

Apart from the Rs 3.20 lakh recovered in Patna, the bureau has not released a complete official account of the items seized or documents collected during the searches.

Further details are expected as investigators examine the financial records and assess whether the assets identified can be explained by Singh's known sources of income.