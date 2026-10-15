Electric Scooter Sales: TVS, Bajaj Or Ola, Who Is Ruling The EV Market?

Electric Vehicles (EVs) are seeing massive demand right now. People from small towns to big metros are loving electric rides. Last September saw a huge jump in electric scooter sales nationwide.

TVS, Bajaj, Vida, and Ola are totally dominating the electric scooter market. We looked at the sales numbers from last September, and the results are pretty surprising. EV sales crossed all expectations, and TVS grabbed the number one spot.

TVS secured the top rank by selling a massive 54,037 units across the country last September. The brand recorded a solid 125.87 percent growth compared to last year. The TVS iQube is clearly pulling in a lot of sporty buyers, and these numbers prove it.

Bajaj Auto took the second spot by selling 48,429 units in September 2026. The company saw a massive 138.87 percent jump from last year. Buyers are really loving the Chetak electric scooter. The Chetak Premium and Chetak Urbane models are winning hearts with their budget-friendly price and reliable build quality.

Ather Energy comfortably sits in the third position. The brand sold 30,533 units last September. Ather is showing a very steady 55.62 percent year-on-year growth in the market.

Hero MotoCorp's electric brand Vida sold 24,321 units in September 2026. The company achieved a solid 83.24 percent growth compared to the previous year. The Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro models are getting a great response from buyers.

Ola Electric actually fell a bit behind compared to the other big players. The brand sold 13,451 electric scooters last September. Ola managed only a 2.96 percent growth from last year. Still, the Ola S1 X series, Ola S1 Air, and the premium flagship Ola S1 Pro (Gen 2) managed to attract buyers.