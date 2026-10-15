Terrace Gardening Tips: You Can Easily Grow Fruit Plants On Your Roof With THIS Simple Trick

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) You can easily grow fruit plants on your home terrace. We share complete details on how you must prepare the soil and plant the sapling. This simple method ensures your pots stay light, the roots do not rot, and your plant yields plenty of fruits.

Many people worry about heavy pots and poor fruit yield on their roofs. You can easily grow a Red Apple Ber plant in a simple 55-liter drum. You just need the right container, a lightweight potting mix, and basic care.

You must select a 55-liter plastic drum or a 20x20 inch grow bag for your fruit plants. You need to make 3 holes at the bottom and a few side holes at half to one foot height for air circulation. You should place the drum on cement bricks or a stand to prevent roof seepage.

You can keep your pots lightweight and provide natural compost to the roots. You must place small stones over the drainage holes first. You then fill 20 to 30 percent of the drum with dry leaves, weed grass, vegetable peels, and corn husks.

You need a porous soil mix for healthy plant growth. You must mix 50 percent red garden soil, 20 percent cocopeat, 20 percent vermicompost, and 10 percent paddy husk. You should also add cow dung manure, 5 percent neem cake powder, 1 to 2 spoons of Trichoderma, and 1 to 2 spoons each of mustard cake and turmeric powder.

You must keep the graft joint at least 2 to 3 inches above the soil when you plant the sapling. You should pluck out early flowers and fruits so the plant focuses on growing bigger. You must also spread corn husks or dry leaves on the top soil to protect the roots from direct sunlight.