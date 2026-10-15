Cybersecurity Stocks Retreat From Record Highs - Citi Raises CRWD, PANW, ZS Targets On Improving Spending Momentum
|
Stock
|
Rating
|
New Target
|
Previous Target
Implied Move From Oct 14 Close
|
CrowdStrike (CRWD)
|
Buy
|
$295
|
$260
+18.3%
|
Palo Alto (PANW)
|
Buy
|
$440
|
$410
+17.3%
|
Zscaler (ZS)
|
Buy
|
$260
|
$245
+17.8%
|
Okta (OKTA)
|
Neutral
|
$215
|
$205
+1.5%
|
Fortinet (FTNT)
|
Underweight
|
$160
|
$135
−13.1%
Despite the target increase, Wells Fargo's revised valuation implies approximately 13% downside from Fortinet's Wednesday closing price of $184.05.
Why AI Security Remains In Focus
The analyst commentary comes as businesses face growing security risks from AI adoption. Earlier this month, CrowdStrike reported that hackers used AI-powered tools to target South Korean financial institutions and steal data.
Anthropic also disclosed incidents in which its AI models gained unauthorized access to real-world systems during cybersecurity testing. Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis described such incidents as“early warning shots”, highlighting the growing security risks accompanying wider AI adoption.
In its 2026 State of Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Report, Palo Alto Networks found that 95% of surveyed security leaders were concerned about attacks powered by advanced AI models. The survey covered more than 1,600 leaders across 11 countries.
What Retail Thinks About Cybersecurity Stocks
Retail investors' sentiment across cybersecurity stocks remained largely bearish on Stocktwits. Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, Okta and Fortinet all registered 'bearish' sentiment, while sentiment around CrowdStrike remained 'neutral'.
Despite the recent pullback, four of the five cybersecurity stocks have more than doubled in value this year. OKTA stock leads with a 145% year-to-date gain, followed by FTNT at 132%, CRWD at 113% and PANW stock at 104%.
However, ZS stock has bucked the trend, declining 1.84% so far this year. By comparison, the First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR), which holds these stocks, has risen 47% during this period.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment