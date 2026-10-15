Turkish, Russian Foreign Ministers Hold Talks in Baku
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday during the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.
Fidan also held a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the gathering, according to diplomatic sources.
Azerbaijan, which currently chairs CICA, is hosting the one-day summit, bringing together representatives from member states, observer countries and partner international organizations.
The meeting's agenda includes discussions on strengthening regional cooperation, improving connectivity, advancing digitalization and promoting sustainable development under Azerbaijan's chairmanship.
Participants are expected to adopt the Baku Declaration and issue a separate statement addressing cooperation in occupational safety and health. The summit is also expected to announce Laos's accession as a new member of the organization
Fidan also held a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the gathering, according to diplomatic sources.
Azerbaijan, which currently chairs CICA, is hosting the one-day summit, bringing together representatives from member states, observer countries and partner international organizations.
The meeting's agenda includes discussions on strengthening regional cooperation, improving connectivity, advancing digitalization and promoting sustainable development under Azerbaijan's chairmanship.
Participants are expected to adopt the Baku Declaration and issue a separate statement addressing cooperation in occupational safety and health. The summit is also expected to announce Laos's accession as a new member of the organization
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