Manchester City Faces Potential Sanctions Over Financial Rule Breaches
(MENAFN) A major case involving alleged financial misconduct by Manchester City could have far-reaching consequences for the club and potentially influence how English football regulates its wealthiest teams.
The independent commission’s findings cover nine seasons and leave open the possibility of severe disciplinary measures, extending beyond monetary penalties to sporting sanctions and potential disputes over titles won during the period under investigation.
Sports law specialist Jan Zglinski described the case as unprecedented in scale, with possible outcomes including substantial points deductions, compensation claims and questions about the club’s past achievements.
“I really hope this case will in a few years’ time be seen as a turning point, because this is a breach of unprecedented scale,” Zglinski, an associate professor of law at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), told Anadolu.
“It’s been systematic, and the financial volume of it is something we haven’t seen yet in English football or in world football,” he added.
In late September, the Premier League announced that an independent commission had found Manchester City responsible for serious financial rule violations covering the 2009-10 through 2017-18 seasons. The proceedings followed charges filed against the club in February 2023.
According to the commission’s findings, City used “sham” agreements with commercial partners to overstate revenue and underreport expenses by more than £900 million ($1.2 billion). The arrangements allegedly obscured the club’s actual financial position from auditors and football authorities.
The commission also concluded that the club had substantially violated financial spending restrictions imposed by the Premier League and UEFA and had failed to cooperate fully with the league’s investigation.
Manchester City appealed the findings on Oct. 2, rejecting the conclusions and continuing to maintain that it had not committed the alleged violations.
“The Club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case,” City said in a statement.
No final sanctions have been announced, leaving the potential sporting and financial consequences unresolved as the appeal process continues.
The independent commission’s findings cover nine seasons and leave open the possibility of severe disciplinary measures, extending beyond monetary penalties to sporting sanctions and potential disputes over titles won during the period under investigation.
Sports law specialist Jan Zglinski described the case as unprecedented in scale, with possible outcomes including substantial points deductions, compensation claims and questions about the club’s past achievements.
“I really hope this case will in a few years’ time be seen as a turning point, because this is a breach of unprecedented scale,” Zglinski, an associate professor of law at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), told Anadolu.
“It’s been systematic, and the financial volume of it is something we haven’t seen yet in English football or in world football,” he added.
In late September, the Premier League announced that an independent commission had found Manchester City responsible for serious financial rule violations covering the 2009-10 through 2017-18 seasons. The proceedings followed charges filed against the club in February 2023.
According to the commission’s findings, City used “sham” agreements with commercial partners to overstate revenue and underreport expenses by more than £900 million ($1.2 billion). The arrangements allegedly obscured the club’s actual financial position from auditors and football authorities.
The commission also concluded that the club had substantially violated financial spending restrictions imposed by the Premier League and UEFA and had failed to cooperate fully with the league’s investigation.
Manchester City appealed the findings on Oct. 2, rejecting the conclusions and continuing to maintain that it had not committed the alleged violations.
“The Club is innocent of the accusations made by the Premier League and a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence exists in support of all of its positions, relating to this case,” City said in a statement.
No final sanctions have been announced, leaving the potential sporting and financial consequences unresolved as the appeal process continues.
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