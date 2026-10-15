Oats Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Oats Market Size & Share Analysis The global oats market size was valued at USD 6.85 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 7.27 billion in 2026 to USD 11.67 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period (2026-2034). Europe dominated the oats market with a share of 49.4% in 2025. Oats are the edible seeds of Avena sativa, a cereal grain belonging to the Poaceae family. They are rich in complex carbohydrates, dietary fiber, proteins, vitamins, and minerals, and are processed into rolled oats, oat flour, and other food products. Oats are tracked under HSN Code 1004 (oats, whether or not hulled or otherwise worked) and SIC Code 2043 (cereal breakfast foods). The oats market demand is driven by rising preference for nutritious breakfast foods, increasing awareness of dietary fiber benefits, and growing use of oats in bakery products and snack foods. Food manufacturers are introducing flavored oats, convenient instant varieties, and oat-based products for different dietary preferences. Oats Market Key Takeaways Oats Market Size & Growth 2025 Market Size: USD 6.85 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 7.24 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 11.67 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 6.10% Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025): Europe Europe Market Share (2025): 49.4% Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034): 7.4% Segment Insights By Type

Leading Segment: Rolled Oats Market Share (2025): 34% By Nature

Fastest-growing Segment: Organic Oats CAGR (2026–2034): 8.2% By Quality Grade

Leading Segment: Food Grade Market Share (2025): 76% By Packaging Size

Fastest-growing Segment: Individual/Single-Serve Packs (Up to 100 g) CAGR (2026–2034): 7.8% By Supply Channel

Leading Segment: Offline Market Share (2025): 76% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report, Oats Market Trends Expansion of Oat Ingredients Through Enzyme-Controlled Processing The oats market analysis shows a shift toward enzyme-controlled processing to modify oat starch and improve ingredient functionality. Manufacturers use enzymatic treatment to adjust viscosity, sweetness, and solubility for applications such as oat beverages and breakfast formulations. These changes allow oat ingredients to perform more consistently across different food products. Development of Texturized Oat Proteins for Meat-Free Food Formulations Oat processors are exploring texturization techniques that give oat proteins a firmer structure for use in meat-free food products. Controlled heat, moisture, and mechanical processing can help create fibrous textures suitable for plant-based fillings and formed products. This approach broadens the functional use of oats beyond traditional breakfast cereals and porridge. Impact of Supply Chain Disruption on Oats Market Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a moderate impact on the oats market share, given its direct exposure to shortages of agricultural inputs, processing materials, and food-grade packaging. The market is expected to experience a U-shaped recovery, as prolonged crop supply constraints can affect availability before sourcing and production gradually stabilize. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.10%, but supply chain constraints could reduce growth by 1.5 percentage points, resulting in a growth of around 4.60%. As supply conditions normalize, the oats market growth is expected to gradually return to 6.10%. Oats Market Investment and Funding Analysis The oats market forecasts strategic investment activity directed toward oatmeal products, oat-based beverages, food processing facilities, and production capacity. Key Investment and Funding Activities in Oats Market, 2026

Company Value (USD) Details Plantopia USD 9 Million In July 2026, Plantopia raised USD 9 million to establish a manufacturing facility producing casein proteins using sprouted oats. The funding will help the company move toward commercial production of oat-grown dairy proteins for food manufacturers. Oats Overnight USD 45 Million In January 2026, Oats Overnight received a USD 45 million investment from Asto Consumer Partners. The funding will support marketing, retail distribution, and automation of manufacturing facilities for its high-protein oatmeal products.

Oats Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Oat Milk Popularity Across Coffee Shops and Cafes and Consumer Demand for Convenient Single-Serve Oatmeal Packaging Drives Market

Use of plant-based milk alternatives has created new opportunities for oat milk in cafés and coffee shops. Its creamy texture and mild taste make it suitable for lattes, cappuccinos, and other specialty coffee beverages. Partnerships with café chains and the wider availability of oat milk on beverage menus support demand for oat-based products.

Consumers with busy schedules often prefer food products that are easy to carry, prepare, and consume. Single-serve oatmeal packs offer portion control and reduce preparation time, making them suitable for offices, travel, and quick breakfasts. Their convenience and ease of storage are encouraging manufacturers to expand their range of individually packed oat products.

Market Restraints

Storage Sensitivity and Consumer Taste Preferences Restrain Oats Market Growth

Oats can absorb moisture during storage, which may affect their texture, flavor, and shelf stability if packaging or storage conditions are inadequate. These quality concerns can increase handling requirements and lead to product losses, particularly in humid climates.

Naturally mild flavor and soft texture of oats may not appeal to consumers who prefer stronger tasting breakfast foods or familiar grain-based products. These preferences can limit regular consumption in some regions and make it harder for oat based products to gain wider acceptance.

Market Opportunities

Oat-Based Meat Binding Systems and Oat-Derived Packaging Materials Create Opportunities for Market Players

Oat-based meat binding systems provide a specialized opportunity for oat processors to supply functional ingredients to plant-based meat manufacturers. Ingredient suppliers can develop application-specific oat blends for food manufacturers seeking alternatives to conventional binders.

Oat-derived packaging materials offer another niche opportunity beyond food applications. Oat hulls, which are generated during grain processing, can be explored as raw materials for molded fiber packaging and biodegradable composite products. Oat processors can partner with packaging manufacturers to convert these agricultural by-products into materials for protective inserts, trays, and other non-food packaging applications.

Oats Market Segmentation Analysis By Type

Rolled oats accounted for the largest share of 34% in 2025, owing to their versatility in breakfast meals, baking, and home cooking. Their suitability for porridge, granola, and other food products supports their widespread use.

Oat flour is likely to witness a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, driven by its use in baked goods, snacks, and alternative-flour recipes. Its role in gluten-free product formulations also supports segment growth.

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By Nature

Conventional oats dominated the nature segment with a share of 78% in 2025, reflecting their broad availability and established use in packaged foods and everyday meals. Their presence across mainstream retail channels supports widespread consumption.

Organic oats are projected to undergo growth at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, supported by consumer interest in organically produced food ingredients. Their use in breakfast cereals, snack products, and other packaged foods contributes to segment growth.

By Quality Grade

The food-grade segment held the largest share of 76% in 2025, owing to the use of oats in breakfast cereals, bakery products, snacks, and other human food applications. Its broad range of applications supports its leading position.

Food-grade oats are anticipated to record a growth rate of 6.5% during the forecast period, reflecting their continued use in both packaged foods and home cooking. Product development across cereals, oat-based beverages, and baked goods supports further growth.

By Packaging Size

Medium packs of 501 grams to 1 kilogram accounted for a dominant share of 28% in 2025, supported by their suitability for regular household consumption. Their balance between purchase quantity, storage convenience, and cost makes them practical for everyday use.

Individual and single-serve packs of up to 100 grams are expected to achieve a growth rate of 7.8% during the forecast period, driven by the convenience of portion-controlled servings. Their portability also suits workplace breakfasts, travel, and quick meal preparation.

By Supply Channel

In 2025, offline channels accounted for a share of 76% in 2025, reflecting the established availability of oats through supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialty food retailers. Physical stores allow consumers to compare brands, pack sizes, and product varieties during routine shopping.

Third-party websites are estimated to register a growth rate of 9.5% during the forecast period, supported by convenient online ordering and access to a broad selection of oat products. Digital marketplaces also help consumers compare pack sizes, ingredients, and prices across brands.

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Oats Market Regional Outlook Europe Oats Market

Europe's oats market accounted for a dominant share of 49.4% in 2025.

UK Oats Market

According to the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), human and industrial use of oats is estimated to reach 528,000 tonnes in 2025/26, an increase of 37,000 tonnes year on year, supported by demand for oat products, including exports. The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) reported in June 2026 that the UK oat cultivation area is forecast to decline by 15% to 168,000 hectares for the 2026 harvest, potentially tightening domestic raw-material availability for processors.

Germany Oats Market

Germany's oats market is gaining momentum as consumers seek diverse breakfast options and products that reflect local tastes. Regional flavor profiles are creating opportunities for brands to offer oat-based products with familiar ingredients such as apple, cinnamon, and berry. Kolln offers oat muesli varieties featuring apple and cinnamon, aligning with established German breakfast preferences.

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Asia Pacific Oats Market

The Asia Pacific oats market will expand to 7.4% CAGR, showcasing the fastest-growing regional growth.

Japan Oats Market

Japanese food manufacturers are expanding plant-based and convenient food options to meet changing consumer preferences. Oatly's oat-based beverages in Japan demonstrate how oats are being used beyond traditional breakfast products. This diversification is broadening oat applications for growth in Japan's oats market.

China Oats Market

China's oats market is expanding as food manufacturers use oat ingredients in packaged foods, breakfast cereals, and grain-based products. Guilin Seamild Foods offers oat flour alongside oatmeal and oat-based cereal products, similarly Chicheng Binfu Food Production uses oat flour to make oat noodles. These examples show how oat flour is being used beyond traditional porridge in convenient, ready-to-prepare foods.

India Oats Market Indian flavours and regional spices are shaping India's oats market as manufacturers adapt oats to local taste preferences. Marico's Saffola Masala Oats offers flavours such as Masala Coriander, Curry and Pepper, and Peppy Tomato provides spiced options for consumers seeking alternatives to traditional oats. These products help expand oats consumption beyond conventional breakfast preparations. North Amercia Oats Market

The North America oats market is projected to achieve a growth rate of 5.8% during the forecast period.

United States Oats Market

PepsiCo's Quaker brand introduced Oat Shake & Go, a portable oat-based shake available in Strawberry & Banana and Cinnamon Vanilla flavours, providing 16 grams of whole grains, 3 grams of fibre, and 15 grams of protein per serving before adding milk. This product innovation creates opportunities for oat processors and food manufacturers to expand beyond traditional oatmeal and breakfast cereals into ready-to-mix beverages, protein-enriched oat products, and portable meal solutions.

Canada Oats Market

Oat milk is gaining popularity in Canada as consumers seek plant-based alternatives to dairy milk. Earth's Own, a Canadian plant-based beverage company, offers oat milk products such as Barista Oat and Original Oat, designed for coffee, cereal, and everyday use. Minor Figures also supplies barista-style oat milk to Canadian cafés and retailers.

Latin America Oats Market

The Latin America oats market is anticipated to record a growth rate of 5.7% during the forecast period. Mexico's feed-grade oats market serves livestock producers seeking energy-rich ingredients for animal diets, particularly for horses and cattle. Oats are used in animal feed because they provide carbohydrates, fiber, and energy. Purina Mexico supplies livestock and equine feed products, while regional grain suppliers distribute oats and other cereal grains to farms and feed manufacturers.

Brazil Oats Market

Brazil's oats market is expanding as consumers seek convenient snacks made with whole grains. Mae Terra offers oat-based products, including cookies and cereal bars, while Jasmine Alimentos sells oat cookies and granola products.

Middle East & Africa Oats Market

The Middle East & Africa oats market is expected to experience a growth rate of 6.4% during the forecast period. In UAE, retailers such as Waitrose UAE offer premium oatmeal, granola, dried fruits, nuts, and honey that can be combined into curated breakfast gift sets. These products align with demand for health focused gifting during occasions such as Ramadan, Eid, and corporate celebrations, extending oats beyond everyday breakfast consumption.

South Africa Oats Market

South Africa's oats market includes oat bran products aimed at consumers seeking fiber-rich breakfast foods. Futurelife incorporates oats and dietary fiber into selected nutritional cereal products, expanding oats consumption beyond conventional rolled oats

Competitive Landscape

The oats market competitive landscape is moderately fragmented, with established packaged food companies, oat millers, and grain processing manufacturers competing across global markets. Key players such as PepsiCo, Inc., Richardson International Limited, Grain Millers, Inc., Fazer Group, and Raisio Oyj are estimated to account for 30% of the global oats market share.

Established players compete through product variety, processing capabilities, quality standards, and distribution networks. Regional players focus on locally sourced oats, specialized milling, organic products, and competitive pricing to strengthen their market presence.

PepsiCo, Inc. Richardson International Limited Grain Millers, Inc. Fazer Group Raisio Oyj Helsinki Mills Ltd Avena Foods Limited AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. Glebe Farm Foods Ltd. Danone S.A. General Mills, Inc. Mars, Incorporated Marico Limited The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. SunOpta Inc.

List of Key and Emerging Players in Oats MarketKey Industry Developments

July 2026: PepsiCo introduced Quaker Oat Shake & Go, a ready-to-mix oat shake in Strawberry & Banana and Cinnamon Vanilla flavours.

June 2026: Raisio completed new laboratory facilities at its Nokia Mill in Finland as part of an investment programme focused on oat processing, quality management, and international growth.

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) Market Size in 2025 USD 6.85 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 7.27 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 11.67 Billion CAGR 6.10% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Study Period 2025-2034 Dominant Region Europe Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players PepsiCo, Inc., Richardson International Limited, Grain Millers, Inc., Fazer Group, Raisio Oyj Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Nature, By Quality Grade, By Packaging Size, By Supply Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

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