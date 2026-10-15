Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Day Milestone: Isiolo Regional Hospital Breaks New Ground In Advanced Surgery

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) marked KDF Day 2026 with a significant advancement in military healthcare as Isiolo Regional Hospital (IRH) successfully performed its first laparoscopic surgical procedures on 14 October 2026, expanding its surgical capabilities and strengthening access to specialised medical services in the region.

The milestone represents a major step in modernising healthcare delivery at the Level IV military medical facility, enhancing its capacity to provide advanced surgical interventions to Service personnel, their dependants and beneficiaries of the Ulinzi Health Services Fund.

Laparoscopic surgery is a minimally invasive technique that uses specialised instruments and camera technology to perform abdominal procedures through small incisions. Compared to conventional open surgery, the technique generally offers reduced postoperative pain, shorter hospital stays, faster recovery and fewer surgical complications.

The technology supports a range of procedures, including gallbladder removal (cholecystectomy), appendix removal (appendicectomy), hernia repair and selected surgical interventions for gastroesophageal reflux disease. IRH is equipped with a laparoscopic tower and the requisite surgical instruments to support this specialised capability.

The pioneering surgical team comprised Colonel (Dr) Eliud Muriithi, Dr Shelmith Muthee of IRH, Dr Abdihakin from Isiolo County Teaching and Referral Hospital, Lt Col (Dr) Peter Muturi, Captain (Dr) Njau and IRH theatre nursing team.

Ahead of the procedures, the joint surgical team, comprising hospital personnel and visiting medical specialists, paid a courtesy call on the hospital's Chief Medical Officer, Colonel (Dr) Edalia. Discussions focused on strengthening institutional partnerships, specialised training, knowledge transfer and capacity building to sustain and expand advanced surgical services.

The introduction of laparoscopic surgery positions IRH to progressively enhance its surgical capacity, reduce the need for referrals to distant medical facilities and improve healthcare outcomes for beneficiaries across its extensive catchment area in Central and Upper Eastern Kenya.

Beyond the technological achievement, the milestone underscores KDF's continued investment in medical modernisation, professional excellence and strategic healthcare partnerships to strengthen the health, welfare and operational readiness of its personnel.

The achievement, realised on KDF Day 2026, marks a new chapter in the hospital's transformation towards a more capable, responsive and patient-centred military healthcare system.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.