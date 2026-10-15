U.S. Peace Corps Zambia Launches New Documentary Celebrating Over 30 Years Of Service

U.S. Peace Corps Zambia is proud to announce the launch of its new documentary film, a 23‐minute feature showcasing the longstanding partnership between the people of the United States and the people of Zambia through 32 years of U.S. Peace Corps service. This film was made possible by the United States President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), through the Peace Corps, and represents the culmination of more than two decades of PEPFAR support delivered through Peace Corps Volunteer service. The film was officially launched in Lusaka on September 23, 2026, by U.S. Embassy Zambia Chargé d'Affaires Mich Coker, alongside Zambian government officials and other partners.

For more than three decades, Peace Corps Volunteers have worked alongside Zambian communities on locally led initiatives in health, education, environment, and food security. The documentary highlights these collaborations by sharing the voices and lived experiences of Zambian counterparts, community leaders, and Volunteers who work collectively to strengthen development outcomes.

“Our relationship with Zambia is strengthened not only through governments and institutions, but through thousands of individual relationships between Zambians and Americans.,” said the U.S. Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Mich Coker.“Peace Corps Volunteers live, listen, learn, and serve alongside Zambians, building enduring friendships.”

Peace Corps Country Director Natalie Gill-Mensah added,“Peace Corps is not fundamentally a story about Americans coming to Zambia. It is a story about what can happen when people choose to meet one another, learn from one another, and work alongside one another. Some of the relationships you will see tonight began decades ago. Others are still being written. All of them remind us why Peace Corps' mission remains so important.”

The new documentary will be shared through a national screening tour and online platforms, offering audiences across Zambia and beyond an inspiring look at development driven by collaboration, cultural exchange, and community leadership.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Zambia.