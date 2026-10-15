Liberia: Three Nurses Set To Return From India With Enhanced Healthcare Leadership Skills

Three Liberian nurses have successfully completed an eight-week international fellowship in nursing leadership in Kerala, India, returning with enhanced professional knowledge and practical experience to support efforts to improve nursing leadership and patient care in Liberia.

The Ministry of Health congratulates the nurses on their successful completion of the program and expressed appreciation to Dr. Mohamed Yakub Janabi, World Health Organization Regional Director for Africa, and other partners for supporting the opportunity.

The nurses participated in the Aster Volunteers Fellowship Program for Nursing Leadership in Healthcare, which combined intensive classroom instruction, clinical familiarization, hospital rotations, and professional knowledge exchange.

The beneficiaries are Harriet N. Harris of the Ministry of Health's central office; Edrache Jewel Tarley of the Duport Road Health Center in Montserrado County; and Winnie Mary Mandeh of Karnplay Health Center in Nimba County.

During the fellowship, the nurses gained exposure to contemporary healthcare practices, nursing administration, hospital management, effective leadership, and quality patient care through rotations at six Aster healthcare facilities: Aster MIMS Calicut, Aster Mother Hospital, Aster MIMS Kannur, Aster MIMS Kottakkal, Aster MIMS Wayanad, and Aster Medcity in Kochi.

At the facilities, they observed nursing operations across various departments, interacted with healthcare professionals, and gained firsthand insights into approaches to organizing nursing services, coordinating healthcare teams, maintaining professional standards, and strengthening patient-centered care.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Liberia.