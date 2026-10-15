Who Is Nina Manes? Six-Year-Old Hailed For Role In Averting Disaster On Flydubai Flight

MENAFN - Live Mint) A six-year-old girl, Nina Manes, and her mother, Tali, are being credited with helping alert passengers during a mid-air emergency aboard a Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Flydubai flight FZ1073 was carrying 174 passengers when an Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed the Indian captain, Capt. Smit Machchhar, in what authorities described as an apparent attempt to crash the Boeing 737 MAX 8.

According to the account of the incident, Nina had asked her mother to take her to the forward restroom. While standing outside, the two heard a commotion and screams coming from inside the cockpit. Tali described seeing“blood all over the cockpit" and witnessing intense fighting moves.

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After hearing his daughter's screams and realising that an emergency was unfolding, Nina's father, Tzvika Manes, the CEO of Bank Leumi's underwriting division, and two other passengers rushed forward to enter the cockpit and subdue the attacker.

The severely injured captain managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing a group of passengers to enter, overpower the co-pilot and restrain him. The passengers also helped stabilise the situation after the aircraft had plunged thousands of feet.

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An off-duty pilot travelling on the flight subsequently helped fly the aircraft to a safe emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and defence officials have since praised the bravery of the captain and passengers, crediting their actions with preventing a potential mass-casualty disaster.

PM Modi speaks to injured Indian pilot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Captain Smit Machchaar, the Indian pilot who was seriously injured after being attacked by his co-pilot aboard the Dubai-Tel Aviv-bound Flydubai flight.

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During the conversation, Machchaar shared details of his experience during the incident and spoke about what gave him the courage to act during the emergency.

The prime minister praised the pilot's bravery and wished him a speedy recovery.