Charnele Brown Of Netflix's A Different World Is Founding Client Of New Jackson Agency And Perdue Inc. Joint Venture

New Jackson Agency and Perdue Inc. Joint Venture

The talent and brand management venture launches days after Netflix renewed the series for Season 2.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Charnele Brown, who plays Dr. Kimberly Reese Boyer in Netflix's A Different World sequel series, is the founding client of a new talent and brand management joint venture between Jackson Agency and Perdue Inc. The venture launches days after Netflix renewed the series for a second season.Francis Perdue was once Tiauna Jackson's publicist and played a key role in landing Jackson a 2019 feature in The New York Times on Black talent agents in Hollywood. Their work together also brought event opportunities, including red carpets. The joint venture turns that relationshipinto a business partnership.The joint venture will provide career planning, brand endorsements, intellectual property development, speaking engagements, licensing, publicity, and partnerships with entertainment and consumer brands for talent in film, television, and business.Each company brings a distinct strength. Jackson Agency, a full-service talent, literary, and sports agency founded in 2014 by Tiauna Jackson, provides talent representation and protects clients' name, image, likeness, and intellectual property. Perdue Inc., a public relations and communications company founded by Francis Perdue, brings more than 15 years of experience in entertainment publicity, corporate communications, media relations, celebrity and influencer partnerships, and brand development."We wanted to create something that would allow us to do more for our talent. It's about offering more than representation. Our clients deserve people who believe in their careers, understand their goals, and are willing to help them build something that lasts. By coming together again, we can bring our experience and relationships to the table and create opportunities that may not have been available to them before. "Francis Perdue, Founder and CEO, Perdue Inc."Representation should leave a client owning more than when they signed. Francis and I are building this venture around that idea: career, brand, and the rights underneath the work, protected together. Charnele is the right first client because she has built something audiences still claim as their own"Tiauna Jackson, Founder, Jackson AgencyBrown's series is a proven draw. A Different World premiered on Netflix on September 24, 2026, and debuted at No. 4 on Netflix's Global Top 10 English TV list with 4.2 million views in its first four days of data. It reached the Top 10 in 15 countries, and Netflix renewed it for a second season on October 2. Brown originated the role of Kimberly Reese on NBC's A Different World, which ran from 1987 to 1993, and her credits also include Martin and Living Single.As the entertainment industry changes, the companies say talent needs to grow not only as performers but as businesses. Both companies will continue operating their own businesses while working together on management, career development, and new business opportunities through the venture. Brown is the type of established talent the companies hope to support, and they plan to extend the same approach to emerging artists ready to take their careers to the next level.About Charnele BrownCharnele Brown is an actress known for playing Kimberly Reese on the original NBC series A Different World and for her work on Martin and Living Single. She plays Dr. Kimberly Reese Boyer in Netflix's A Different World sequel series, which premiered September 24, 2026, and has been renewed for a second season.About Jackson AgencyJackson Agency is a full-service talent, literary, and sports agency founded in 2014 by Tiauna Jackson, an unconventional agent for the talent the industry overlooks. The agency represents actors, writers, athletes, and creators, and protects what they own: name, image, likeness, and intellectual property. Learn more at tja.About Perdue Inc.Perdue Inc. is a public relations and communications company founded by Francis Perdue, with more than 15 years of experience in communications, marketing, entertainment publicity, and brand development. The company works with talent, businesses, and organizations to increase visibility, develop partnerships, and build stronger brands. Learn more at perdueinc.

Francis Perdue

Perdue Inc.

+1 323-325-1776

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Charnele Brown of Netflix's A Different World Is Founding Client of New Jackson Agency and Perdue Inc. Joint Venture News Provided By Perdue Inc. October 15, 2026, 12:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.