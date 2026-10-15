Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan Discuss Transit Corridor Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The expansion of transport and transit links between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, as well as the deepening of cooperation to effectively utilize the potential of international transport corridors, were discussed during a trilateral meeting held on the sidelines of the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku on October 15.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov.

The parties discussed the current state of the fraternal and friendly relations between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, as well as prospects for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the creation of a tripartite cooperation format between the three countries creates new opportunities for the development of regional cooperation.

At the same time, special attention was paid to the expansion of transport and transit connections and the deepening of joint activities in the direction of efficient use of the potential of international transport corridors.