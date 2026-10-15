Canadian Health Inspectors Report Earlier, Longer Pest Seasons Across The Country

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canada heads into fall, many businesses may expect pest activity to wind down. Public health inspectors see a different picture. More than three-quarters (77%) say pest seasons are starting earlier and lasting longer than they did three to five years ago, according to a new survey of Canadian Institute of Public Health Inspectors (CIPHI) members by Abell Pest Control.

"The timing of pest activity is becoming less predictable," said Aaron Soudant, Director of Service Excellence and Quality Assurance at Abell Pest Control. "Public health inspectors see conditions across a wide range of properties and communities, so when they report a shift like this, it's worth paying attention. Warmer temperatures can mean more breeding cycles for outdoor pests within a single season, which can lead to larger populations of some of which pose a threat to human health. That may require a shift in how and when we inspect, monitor, and prepare for pest activity."

Inspectors point to the weather as a key factor. When asked what is driving these shifts, about half (51%) cited milder overall temperatures or warmer winters, while others pointed to increased rainfall and standing water or to urban construction and development. The effects are showing up in their day-to-day work: 86% of inspectors said they have seen an increase in pest-related complaints or violations that they attribute specifically to climate-related factors, rather than to sanitation or structural issues alone.

For businesses, rodents stood out. More than three-quarters of inspectors (77%) said rodent activity has increased by 10% or more, a significant rise for a pest that can contaminate food, damage property and put businesses at risk during health inspections. Ants are also on the rise, with just over half (51%) of inspectors reporting an increase, a concern for restaurants, food processors and other commercial properties.

That makes fall an important time for businesses to stay vigilant. As temperatures drop, rodents look for warmth, food and shelter indoors, and with pest seasons extending later into the year, ants and other outdoor pests may stay active longer than expected. Abell Pest Control recommends that businesses use the fall months to seal gaps around doors, windows and utility lines, keep food storage and waste areas clean and secure, and keep monitoring for pest activity rather than scaling back at the end of summer.

About the survey

The survey was conducted among CIPHI members attending the 2026 CIPHI National Annual Educational Conference, held August 16–19 in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. Responses were collected [in person / via tablet / online] during the conference. Participation was voluntary, and results reflect the views of respondents rather than all CIPHI members.

About Abell Pest Control

Founded in 1924, Abell Pest Control has spent over a century delivering trusted pest management services. With generations of experience protecting homeowners, businesses, and their patrons, Abell combines deep industry expertise with a genuine commitment to customer care, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Visit .

CONTACT: Eliana Pasquariello Abell Pest Control...