Alpha Modus Signs ARIA Beta Agreement With Greer's Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Initial three-store deployment establishes six-month real-world AI validation program, advancing ARIA commercialization in the independent grocery vertical

CORNELIUS, N.C., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) ("Alpha Modus" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence technology company focused on transforming physical retail through advanced data intelligence, today announced that its subsidiary, Alpha Modus, Corp., has entered into an agreement with Autry Greer & Sons, Inc., doing business as Greer's Markets, to test and evaluate its proprietary ARIA (Adaptive Retail Intelligence Architecture) AI platform within Greer's grocery retail operations.

The agreement establishes an initial six-month beta program across three Greer's grocery locations in Alabama. Following the initial evaluation period, the parties will assess the potential expansion of ARIA across Greer's remaining locations, with the broader network currently anticipated to include up to 29 stores.

Facilitated through Alpha Modus' relationship with Circle the Wagons (CTW), the agreement represents an important advancement in the Company's strategy to commercialize ARIA within physical retail, providing an opportunity to validate the platform against real-world operating conditions, develop grocery-specific artificial intelligence capabilities, and establish a repeatable deployment model for future retail customers.

Transforming Existing Retail Infrastructure into Actionable Intelligence

ARIA is designed to transform the substantial volumes of information already generated within physical retail environments into actionable operational intelligence.

Through the Greer's deployment, ARIA is expected to be configured to ingest and analyze available historical and live operational information, including but not limited to: camera data, point-of-sale transactions, inventory and ordering records, pricing and promotions, product information, store layouts, shrink and waste data, and other operational inputs.

By integrating information traditionally distributed across disconnected retail systems, ARIA is designed to identify patterns, uncover operational inefficiencies, generate recommendations, and provide retailers with a more comprehensive understanding of their businesses.

Importantly, ARIA is designed to work, as much as possible, with existing retail technology infrastructure, reducing the need for retailers to replace established systems to benefit from advanced artificial intelligence capabilities.

"This agreement represents a meaningful milestone in the evolution of ARIA from technology development toward real-world commercial application," said Sasha Asgary, Chief Strategy Officer of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. "The grocery industry operates on extraordinarily complex relationships among inventory, pricing, consumer behavior, labor, and merchandising. Much of the intelligence necessary to optimize those relationships already exists within retailers' own systems. ARIA is designed to connect that information, understand it, and transform it into intelligence that can drive better business decisions."

Building a Scalable Commercial Platform

The Greer's program is structured to accomplish several strategic objectives beyond the initial store deployments.

Alpha Modus plans to use the evaluation period to develop standardized operating and onboarding procedures, establish and refine grocery-specific AI models, expand ARIA's proprietary knowledge base, and develop commercial pricing and deployment frameworks for the grocery retail industry.

The agreement provides that Alpha Modus will retain ownership of ARIA, its underlying technology, models, knowledge base, deployment methodologies, and improvements developed during the program, while Greer's retains ownership of its proprietary operational data.

"We believe the real opportunity extends well beyond any individual store or retail chain," Asgary continued. "Our objective is to establish an AI architecture that can be deployed repeatedly across physical retail environments, allowing retailers to unlock the intelligence embedded within infrastructure and data they already own. The work we are undertaking with Greer's is intended to help establish that foundation for the grocery industry and accelerate our path toward broader commercial adoption."

Strategic Industry Relationships Accelerating ARIA Adoption

The Greer's engagement originated through Alpha Modus' strategic relationship with Circle the Wagons, whose established retail industry relationships and operational expertise were instrumental in bringing the companies together.

"Having spent years working closely with independent grocery retailers and understanding the operational challenges they face, we believe ARIA represents a compelling opportunity to fundamentally change how retailers leverage their existing data and infrastructure," said Barton Howard, Chief Executive Officer of Circle the Wagons. "What makes this particularly exciting is that we are moving beyond theoretical applications of artificial intelligence and into real operating environments where its capabilities can be evaluated and refined. We see tremendous potential for this technology across the grocery industry and the broader physical retail marketplace."

About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD)

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. ("Alpha Modus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMOD) is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented "closed-loop" retail AI framework, Sense → Decide → Deliver → Attribute, enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus, Corp. and Alpha Modus Financial Services, LLC., the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.

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This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus's expectations with respect to future performance.

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