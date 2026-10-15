Canoe Financial Launches Quantitative Investment Solutions Sub-Advised By Acadian Asset Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Financial LP (“Canoe Financial”) announces the expansion of its equity fund lineup with the launch of Canoe Quantitative Global Equity Fund and Canoe Quantitative International Equity Fund, both sub-advised by Acadian Asset Management LLC (“Acadian”), a global investment manager and pioneer in systematic investing.

These new funds provide Canadian investors with access to Acadian's systematic approach that combines human judgment, rigorous research and advanced technologies. Their process transforms vast amounts of data to evaluate opportunities across a broad global universe of stocks, helping identify mispriced securities while reducing reliance on any single country, industry or investment theme.

"For 40 years, Acadian has been at the forefront of systematic investing, continually advancing how research, data and technology can be applied to investment decision making," said Darcy Hulston, President and CEO of Canoe Financial. "Their disciplined, innovation-driven approach complements our commitment to partnering with exceptional investment managers and giving Canadian investors access to differentiated solutions designed to navigate increasingly complex global and international markets."

"We're delighted to partner with Canoe Financial to bring our systematic investment capabilities to Canadian investors," said Kelly Young, CEO at Acadian Asset Management. "Canoe shares our commitment to disciplined investing and long-term client outcomes. Together, we are providing investors with access to a differentiated approach that combines deep expertise and economic intuition with rigorous research and advanced technology and tools to navigate global equity markets."

About Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management is among the largest systematic specialist managers in the world. Founded in 1986, Acadian is headquartered in Boston, with global affiliates in London, Singapore, and Sydney. Acadian was among the first firms in the world to apply data and technology to the systematic evaluation of global investments. The firm invests on behalf of sophisticated institutional investors, private wealth clients, and financial intermediaries worldwide, with more than US$230 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026.

About Canoe Financial

Canoe Financial is one of Canada's fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing nearly $25 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning investment solutions. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe Financial has a significant presence across Canada, including offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

Further information

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Canoe Financial LP

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Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The Manager has appointed Acadian Asset Management LLC (“Acadian”), whose head office is located in Boston, Massachusetts, to act as sub-advisor to Canoe in respect of the Canoe Quantitative Global Equity and Canoe Quantitative International Equity Funds, pursuant to a sub-advisory agreement between the Manager (as portfolio manager) and Acadian. It may be difficult to enforce legal rights against Acadian because it is resident outside Canada and all, or substantially all, of its assets are located outside Canada. Acadian is a wholly owned subsidiary of Acadian Affiliate Holdings LLC, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Acadian Asset Management Inc., a publicly traded Delaware corporation listed on the NYSE. Acadian is independent of the Manager.