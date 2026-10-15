TOMI Environmental Solutions Reports Independent Lab Results Showing Steramist Ihp Is Effective Against Listeria Biofilm, A Leading Cause Of Food Recalls

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Listeria dropped from tens of millions of bacteria to undetectable or near-undetectable levels, as TOMI partners with an industry expert to expand in food safety

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced results from an independent laboratory study showing that SteraMist iHP sharply reduced Listeria monocytogenes living in biofilm, one of the hardest contamination problems for food companies to solve.

Listeria monocytogenes is a foodborne pathogen and a recurring cause of costly product recalls. In processing facilities, it often forms biofilm, a protective layer that allows it to adhere to surfaces and withstand routine sanitation, enabling contamination to persist and driving demand for more effective control methods. Food safety is one of TOMI's priority growth markets, and this independent data on Listeria biofilm gives the sales team and partners validated evidence to bring to food processors.

On flat surfaces, untreated samples carried tens of millions of Listeria bacteria. After SteraMist iHP treatment, samples measured at or below the lab's detection limit, with an average reduction of greater than 7 log. The study also tested lactic acid bacteria, which shorten the shelf life of food; these were reduced by more than 5 log. On hard-to-reach equipment parts such as screws and manifolds, where bacteria are shielded inside threads and joints, Listeria was reduced by more than 3 log.

To bring this data to market, TOMI has partnered with Josh Hasty, Ph.D., CEO of FH Services, LLC, a food industry veteran with experience at two of the largest protein companies in the world. Dr. Hasty served as Director of Food Safety & Quality Assurance and Director of R&D at Tyson Foods' Ingredient Solutions Group and was a technical lead for Cargill McDonald's beef.

With Dr. Hasty's guidance, TOMI is taking the new data directly to the food industry, with the goal of turning these lab results into customer evaluations and sales opportunities.

“Listeria is the problem that keeps food safety teams up at night, and biofilm is what makes it so hard to get rid of,” said Dr. Hasty.“These tests used a heavy, well-established biofilm, and on flat surfaces nearly every treated sample came back at or below the detection limit. A disinfection process that leaves no residue and needs no wiping or rinsing fits the way food plants actually operate. SteraMist gives food processors a new way to go after one of their most persistent contamination problems.”

“Food safety is a large market with a clear need, and this is the kind of independent data customers ask for before they buy,” said Michael Matthews, Director of Sales at TOMI Environmental Solutions.“We believe these results, together with Dr. Hasty's industry experience, strengthen our position as we pursue food processing customers.”

The global market for food sanitation and decontamination technologies was estimated at $9.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to rise from $9.9 billion in 2026 to $17.4 billion by 2035, growing about 6.5% per year, according to Global Market Insights. North America is the largest region, at an estimated $3.67 billion in 2025.

To learn more, contact TOMI at ... or visit SteraMist.com.

About TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company providing environmental disinfection and bio-decontamination solutions through manufacturing, sales, and licensing of its Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT®) platform. Developed under a defense grant with DARPA, BIT® utilizes low-percentage hydrogen peroxide to produce ionized hydrogen peroxide (iHP®) fog. SteraMist® products serve hospitals, laboratories, government and military installations, cruise ships, office buildings, schools, restaurants, food processing facilities, and residences, delivering protection against a broad range of bacteria, viruses, mold, mycotoxins, and biological and chemical warfare agents. For additional information, please visit or contact us at ....

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI's products and services to serve the food sector. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

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