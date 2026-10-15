Treasure Global Announces US$1.2 Million Private Placement To Board Members

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. () (“” or the“”), a Southeast Asia–anchored technology company focused on AI-powered enterprise solutions and digital transformation, today announced that it has entered into three subscription agreements with members of its Board of Directors, raising approximately US$1.2 million.

The private placement involves Sam Teo, Executive Director cum Acting Chief Executive Officer; Pusparajan A/L Vadiveloo, Chief Financial Officer; and Chan Meng Chun, Executive Director, with each subscribing for approximately US$400,000 of common stock.

The participation of the Company's executive directors reflects their strong conviction in Treasure Global's long-term growth potential and strategic direction. The Company expects additional capital to strengthen its financial position and provide greater flexibility to advance its business development priorities and long-term growth initiatives.

“This investment reflects the continued commitment of our leadership team to Treasure Global's long-term strategy,” said Sam Teo, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Treasure Global.“As we execute our growth initiatives and pursue new technology-driven opportunities, we believe direct participation by our leadership reinforces alignment with shareholders and demonstrates confidence in the Company's long-term direction.”

The Company expects the share issuance to be completed on December 4, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and applicable regulatory requirements. The securities will be issued pursuant to applicable exemptions from registration under U.S. securities laws and will not constitute a public offering.

About Treasure Global:

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company's flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of March 31, 2026, ZCITY has attracted 2.71 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia's digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform's capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

Visit treasureglobal.org for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among other matters, the anticipated completion and timing of the private placement, the issuance of the Company's common stock, the intended use and potential benefits of the proceeds, and the Company's future business and growth initiatives.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the satisfaction of closing conditions, applicable regulatory requirements, changes in market conditions, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:

Investor Relations Team

Treasure Global

...