Record Contract Prices Put America's Domestic Uranium Gap Back In Focus

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RENO, Nev., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Investor News Commentary - The price utilities agree to pay for uranium years in advance ended September at $96.50 per pound, above the $95 peak reached in 2007, while the spot price closed the month at $89.63, according to figures published by Cameco. The same month, the United States and the Republic of Korea announced a framework under which Korea would commit up to $120 billion to help finance eight large reactors on U.S. federal sites. Demand is being written into long-term plans, and the question for the U.S. market is how much of the fuel for that buildout will come from domestic deposits. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL), Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM), Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE American: DNN), IsoEnergy Ltd. (NYSE American: ISOU), NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE).

Key Takeaways





Contract prices have broken out. Cameco's published long-term uranium price reached $96.50 per pound at the end of September, above the 2007 peak of $95, with spot at $89.63.

The reactor pipeline is getting financed. The September 30 U.S.-Korea framework contemplates up to $120 billion of Korean investment in six Westinghouse AP1000 units and two APR1400 units on U.S. federal sites. The terms are non-binding.

Eagle Nuclear has its Aurora drill team in place. The Company reported $25.5 million in cash and no interest-bearing debt at August 31, 2026, with drilling at its Aurora Uranium Project in southeastern Oregon awaiting state permit approvals. Domestic supply is being rebuilt piece by piece. From a Utah mine portfolio rolled into a new U.S. uranium company to a planned deconversion facility in New Mexico, companies are adding capacity across the U.S. fuel cycle.

A Market That Is Pricing Years Ahead

The long-term price matters more to producers than the daily spot quote because it reflects what utilities are willing to commit to for future deliveries. Its move above the 2007 high signals that buyers are planning for tighter supply later in the decade, even though uranium equities have lagged the commodity this year.

Policy is reinforcing that demand. Under the U.S.-Korea framework, Westinghouse would receive an upfront payment, a guaranteed scope of work on the reactors and a contract to provide fuel-fabrication services, and Korea would make a cornerstone equity investment of 5% to 10% in Westinghouse. Each new reactor adds decades of fuel demand, and the U.S. still relies heavily on imported uranium, which is why domestic deposits that can be permitted and developed are drawing attention.

Eagle Nuclear's Path at Aurora

Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL) reported its third quarter 2026 corporate update on October 13. The Company describes its flagship Aurora Uranium Project in southeastern Oregon as hosting the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States. Aurora's near-surface resource, reported under S-K 1300, totals 32.75 million pounds Indicated and 4.98 million pounds Inferred, and the Company says the adjacent Cordex deposit may expand the overall resource inventory.

All major operational contractors for the planned drill program are now in place: Yukuskon Professional Services, LLC, BBA USA Inc. and SLR International Corporation, announced in July 2026. Drilling will begin once Oregon state permit approvals are received, and a Pre-Feasibility Study is expected in the second half of 2027. Alongside uranium, Eagle Nuclear is developing a proprietary small modular reactor platform and engaged Tensor Medium Corporation in June 2026 for AI-enabled reactor modeling and simulation.

The Company ended its third quarter, on August 31, 2026, with $25.5 million in cash and no outstanding interest-bearing debt. Its market profile has also grown since it began trading on Nasdaq in February 2026: in June it was added to the Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ: URNJ), and in August it was added to the Solactive Global Uranium & Nuclear Components Total Return Index, which qualifies it for the Global X Uranium ETF (NYSE Arca: URA). In September, the Company appointed LSN Partners to lead government affairs.

“Eagle continues to build momentum since its public debut in February 2026, advancing initiatives and building partnerships that will position Eagle to become a key contributor to the long-term security of America's domestic nuclear fuel supply chain,” said Mark Mukhija, CEO of Eagle Nuclear.

Other Developments Across the Fuel Cycle

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM)

Brookfield, a shareholder in Westinghouse alongside Cameco, announced the U.S.-Korea framework on September 30. It builds on an October 2025 partnership among the U.S. Department of Commerce, Westinghouse and its shareholders to fund at least $80 billion of reactors on federal sites, and is separate from a June 2026 Department of Energy partnership that includes a $17.5 billion conditional loan for long-lead items.

“Today's announcement marks a defining moment for the future of U.S. nuclear energy and for the longstanding partnership between the United States and the Republic of Korea,” said Dan Sumner, President and CEO of Westinghouse.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE American: DNN)

Denison announced in July 2026 that it had completed site preparation and begun full-scale construction at its Phoenix in-situ recovery uranium mine in Saskatchewan, starting with installation of the perimeter freeze wall for Phase 1.

“Achieving these positive early results demonstrates the readiness and commitment of Denison and our construction partners,” said David Cates, President and CEO.

IsoEnergy Ltd. (NYSE American: ISOU)

IsoEnergy and DISA Technologies formed DISA Uranium Corporation, a U.S. uranium company, closing the transaction on August 19, 2026. IsoEnergy contributed its Utah portfolio, including the permitted, past-producing Tony M mine, invested US$33 million in a concurrent US$105 million private placement and holds about 33% of DISA Uranium on a fully diluted basis. DISA Uranium plans to recover uranium from abandoned mine waste, restart conventional U.S. production and build domestic processing capacity.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE)

NANO Nuclear agreed on October 1 to acquire depleted uranium hexafluoride deconversion and fluorine extraction assets from Radnostix, Inc., including an NRC license, intellectual property and permitting materials for a facility anticipated to be located in Lea County, New Mexico, for $9.5 million in cash and $4.0 million in NANO common stock. Closing requires NRC consent to the license transfer and other approvals and is expected in roughly 90 to 120 days.

Track the Signals Before the Crowd

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Cautionary Note Regarding Technical Information. The Aurora mineral resource estimate referenced in this article is reported under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K in a technical report summary prepared by BBA USA Inc.; the Company's releases do not name an individual qualified person. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred mineral resources have a high degree of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be economically or legally mined. Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. has not declared any mineral reserve or made a production decision at Aurora, its planned drill program has not commenced and remains subject to Oregon state permit approvals, and its Pre-Feasibility Study has not been completed. The description of Aurora as the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States is the Company's own characterization. The Company's small modular reactor technology is in development and has not been licensed or deployed. Uranium prices cited are third-party published figures and may differ from prices that could be realized by any company.

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Forward-Looking Statements: This publication may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp.'s planned drill program, permitting, Pre-Feasibility Study timing, resource expansion potential, small modular reactor development and position in the U.S. nuclear fuel supply chain, and the plans, transactions and approvals of the other companies referenced. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including permitting and regulatory risk, exploration and development results, the availability of financing, uranium prices, government policy and general economic conditions, as well as the risks identified in each company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and, where applicable, on SEDAR+. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this publication, and MEL undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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