Institutional-Grade Compliance Infrastructure Positions Itself At Tokenization's Next Frontier

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AINewsWire Editorial Coverage: Wall Street's largest institutions are no longer just experimenting with blockchain. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has predicted that“every stock, every bond” will eventually trade on a shared, tokenized ledger. Forbes reported in August that institutions are pushing toward a tokenized market some observers believe could eventually reach $13 trillion. Treasuries and securities are already moving on-chain. The next wave is real-economy assets: equipment, franchises, real estate and private credit. The bottleneck is compliance. Assets that carry securities obligations need identity, transfer restrictions and regulatory controls built directly into the ledger itself. That is the layer(NASDAQ: TRUG) (profile ) now owns, through its acquisition of Polymath Research Inc. and Polymath's Layer-1 blockchain, Polymesh. TruGolf plans to prove that infrastructure out inside its own franchise network first. The timing is notable. Earlier this month, Polymath announced it is exploring a tokenized film investment platform with CineCity Studios, which operates a 140,000-square-foot Chicago production facility and TruGolf's infrastructure beyond golf and into entertainment finance. With the closing of the acquisition, TruGolf is now positioned in the market for regulated tokenization and digital securities infrastructure, a sector in which leaders such as



Institutional tokenization has moved well past the pilot stage. Reports suggest that every stock and every bond will eventually trade on a shared, tokenized ledger.

Polymath has reported more than $132 million in tokenized assets issued, more than 65 active issuers and 50-plus ecosystem partners.

Rather than simply acquiring tokenization technology and waiting for outside customers, TruGolf is building its first real use case in-house.

A common criticism of tokenization-focused public companies is that the underlying business is thin or purely speculative. That critique does not hold up well against TruGolf's combined financial profile. Infrastructure and revenue numbers matter, but so does who is running the combined company and which institutions are willing to stand next to an organization.



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Compliance Is Tokenization's Real Bottleneck

Institutional tokenization has moved well past the pilot stage. Reports suggest that tokenized real-world assets total more than $38 billion on public blockchains and are held by more than five billion investors. Wall Street's core infrastructure is moving with it, and experts predict that every stock and bond will eventually trade on a shared, tokenized ledger. The gap between current figures and the trillions in addressable assets is not really a technology problem. It is a compliance problem.

Assets that carry securities obligations cannot simply be minted as generic tokens and passed around freely. They need built-in identity verification, transfer restrictions and jurisdiction-specific regulatory controls. Those controls have to be enforced automatically at the blockchain layer itself.

That is a fundamentally different design challenge than the public, permissionless tokens most people associate with crypto. Polymath has spent nearly a decade building exactly that kind of infrastructure. Its Polymesh network is an institutional-grade, purpose-built Layer-1 blockchain designed specifically for regulated assets. That design embeds compliance and identity checks directly into its base layer, rather than layering them on top after the fact.

That credibility was reinforced further when the long-running STO Foundation, an industry group for tokenized-market participants, rebranded as the Tokenized Asset Foundation. The new name reflects how far the market has moved beyond early security token offerings. Polymath and Polymesh joined as founding partners.

This is the regulatory-grade positioning TruGolf has acquired. The company is not simply buying blockchain exposure, it is buying nearly a decade of compliance infrastructure, built specifically for the asset classes now trying to move on-chain. TruGolf plans to put that infrastructure to work inside its own franchise business first, before pitching it to outside issuers.

Polymath Already Has Real Traction

Tokenization narratives can be long on vision and short on usage. Polymath's own numbers suggest otherwise. As of December 31, 2025, Polymath reported more than $132 million in tokenized assets issued. The company also reported more than 65 active issuers and 50-plus ecosystem partners. Those figures describe a platform already processing real issuances, not a concept still waiting for its first customer.

Polymath also reported more than $1 billion in backlog it expects to convert within 12 months. That figure represents identified opportunities, not signed or guaranteed revenue. Even so, a pipeline of that size signals real institutional interest in regulated tokenization infrastructure. That interest extends well beyond Polymath's existing direct customer base. It also helps explain why TruGolf pursued this acquisition, rather than building blockchain capability from scratch on its own.

Polymath's traction extends beyond its balance sheet and financial infrastructure. Polymath just announced it is exploring a tokenized film investment platform with CineCity Studios. While no securities are currently being offered and the platform remains under development, the collaboration shows Polymath's infrastructure attracting interest outside of golf and franchising, in an industry with its own long-standing financing challenges.

Partnerships such as this, combined with founding-partner status at the newly renamed Tokenized Asset Foundation, position Polymath as connective infrastructure other issuers plug into, not simply a single-purpose tool for one client. For TruGolf, acquiring a platform with existing issuers, partners and backlog is a very different proposition than acquiring blockchain technology with no customers attached. It is one of the clearer signals that this move is about an operating business, not a crypto-driven stock pivot.

TruGolf Becomes Its Own Proof Point

Rather than simply acquiring tokenization technology and waiting for outside customers, TruGolf is building its first real use case in-house. TruGolf Links and Polymath have announced plans for an equipment leasing program. The program would be funded through tokenized securities and would also include fractional ownership opportunities for qualified franchisees.

The program's target launch is the first quarter of 2027, pending completion of the Polymath acquisition. Franchise financing has long been a stumbling block for small operators. This program is designed to address that challenge directly. Under the proposed structure, qualified candidates could access TruGolf's full product suite through tokenized equipment leases, creating“a critical bridge” for franchisee candidates. Separate fractional ownership offerings would let investors, including regional developers, take a partial stake in individual locations. Both pieces are designed to run on Polymath's existing tokenized marketplace, rather than on some new and untested system built from the ground up.

This is a meaningfully different approach than most tokenization pilots take. Rather than announcing a platform and waiting for third parties to adopt it, TruGolf is using its own franchise network as the first live deployment. If the leasing and fractional ownership structure works as intended, it gives TruGolf a reference case built on its own operating business, not a hypothetical customer. It also offers prospective franchisees and investors a live case study to examine before Polymath's infrastructure is pitched more broadly across other industries.

One Ticker, Two Working Businesses

A common criticism of tokenization-focused public companies is that the underlying business is thin or purely speculative. That critique does not hold up well against TruGolf's combined financial profile. TruGolf's golf technology business generated $5 million in revenue in the first quarter of 2026. That revenue came from golf simulators and related software contracts sold to consumers and franchise locations. It is an operating business with real product sales, not a shell company waiting on a growth story.

Polymath adds a second, already-revenue-generating segment on top of that golf business. Polymath reported $4.2 million in revenue and $21 million in total assets last year. Combine that with the more than $132 million in tokenized assets issued and the 65-plus active issuers referenced earlier, and the result is a company with two distinct, revenue-generating businesses trading under a single Nasdaq ticker. Few tokenization-adjacent names on public markets can point to an existing operating business layered beneath their blockchain story in quite the same way.

That structure matters for how investors should think about TRUG going forward. The golf technology segment provides a tangible product business, with an established customer base and physical retail and franchise locations. The Polymath segment adds exposure to institutional tokenization infrastructure, an area several sources above suggest could expand sharply over the next several years. TruGolf is not asking investors to choose between a legacy business and a speculative pivot. It is pairing the two together, with the golf business funding operations while Polymath's infrastructure targets a much larger addressable market over time.

Leadership and Institutional Credibility Deepen

Infrastructure and revenue numbers matter, but so does who is running the combined company and which institutions are willing to stand next to an organization. On both fronts, TruGolf and Polymath have reinforced their standing in recent weeks.

Polymath and Polymesh have joined the Tokenized Asset Foundation, formerly the STO Foundation, as founding partners. They joined alongside a cohort of other institutions shaping standards for the regulated tokenization industry. Founding-partner status in a body such as the STO Foundation is not won through capital alone. It typically reflects a track record other participants are willing to vouch for.

On the leadership side, Natalie Hirsch, previously Polymath's CFO and interim CEO, was named TruGolf CFO and COO. She brings more than 15 years of fintech and enterprise software experience, including prior roles at AnalytixInsight and Coinsquare. TruGolf chair Brenner Adams will serve as interim CEO of the company, a move that provides continuity at the top of the combined organization during this transition period.

“Tokenization is moving out of the pilot stage, and the institutions leading that shift need infrastructure they can trust with regulated assets,” stated Hirsch.“That is what Polymath has spent the past nine years building, and it is why Polymesh was designed with compliance at the protocol level. Joining a Nasdaq-listed company gives us the capital access and public-market discipline to scale with our clients.”

Institutional tokenization is moving from Wall Street's largest balance sheets toward Main Street assets such as equipment, franchises and production financing. As that shift plays out, TruGolf is positioning Polymath's compliance-first infrastructure, along with its own franchise network, as an early proof point for where this market may be headed.

Tokenization Reshapes the Future of Global Finance

The financial industry is entering a new era as blockchain technology and digital securities reshape how assets are issued, traded and managed. From tokenized equities and digital investment funds to blockchain-based trading platforms, financial institutions are exploring new ways to improve market efficiency, expand investor access and modernize traditional infrastructure.

BlackRock Inc.

Nasdaq Inc.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

Coinbase Global Inc.

As tokenization gains traction, the convergence of traditional finance and blockchain technology is opening new possibilities for global capital markets. Strategic investments, regulatory approvals and technological advances are laying the groundwork for financial systems that could offer greater liquidity, faster settlement and broader participation, positioning tokenization as an increasingly important component of the industry's long-term evolution.

For more information, visit TruGolf Holdings.

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